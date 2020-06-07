DOB Global donates COVID-19 relief items to over 1000

Kindly Share This Story:

In its COVID-19 relief support for less-privileged persons, DOB Global in partnership with Street Cheer Africa (SCA) has donated food items and other materials to over 1000 people in Lagos.

The partnership, first established in December 2019 to provide hot meals and Christmas provisions for families in Calabar, Cross River State, was further strengthened when the second leg of the food outreach held in Ebute Metta, Lagos, in April 2020, during the lockdown as a result of the novel COVID-19 pandemic. In the coming months, DOB Global announced that is set to continue these efforts and extend it to more people in the most vulnerable places in the Lagos.

According to DOB Global CEO, Mr. Okiemute Dotie, “This initiative was borne out of the many uncertainties that surround COVID-19 in Nigeria since the beginning of the lock down and we have focused our support on the disadvantaged Nigerians who lost their means of livelihood. As the economy gradually reopens operations, we will not relent in providing much-needed support to the families that COVID -19 has hit the most.”

He further noted that the company will not stop playing its part in the fight against the spread of the novel coronavirus in Nigeria and plans to intensify its efforts to join government in fighting the disease.

“In our latest effort, which will be rolled out in the middle of June 2020, we are joining the corporate anti-pandemic effort to mask up Lagos, owing to the fact that Lagos has been the largest state hit by the deadly virus.”

“As part of our anti-pandemic efforts to reduce the spread as the economy further opens up, DOB Global is set to distribute 2 thousands hygiene packs, each containing 1 protective mask and 1 hand sanitizer, targeted for distribution in the localities most lacking in the supply of protective gear, especially as the cases continue to rise while the country further opens up the economy for business, thus increasing the risk of contracting the disease especially by disadvantaged Nigerians.”

Dotie said the company is working on rolling out freelance work opportunities for Nigerians in its real estate and wine and spirits subsidiary companies, which will benefit up to 100 people owing to the fact that thousands of hard working Nigerians have lost their source of income.

He disclosed that more information about how unemployed Nigerians seeking employment can benefit from this initiative would be released at the end of June of 2020.

