Criminal Activities: Imo to develop database for transport sector

By Chinonso Alozie – Owerri

The Imo state government has said that it planned to develop a database for commercial vehicles operating within the state, in order to address transport related criminal activities.

Vanguard gathered yesterday in Owerri, the commissioner for Transport, Rex Anunobi, revealed this after he had a meeting with commercial drivers under the aegis of Almagamated Drivers’ Association Imo, ADAI, led by Elder Anaelechi Likanwune.

Anunobi, said to achieve this, “We have promised to convene a business meeting that will bring all stakeholders on a roundtable to address and proffer solutions to those problems in the transport sector of the state, and to ensure orderliness and cooperation amongst the stakeholders.

“As part of the arrangement to checkmate the crimes, we have to go on with the official bus colour of commercial vehicles of Imo state and re-routing of commercial/metro buses and taxis otherwise known as Bus Imo/Taxi Imo, with this we can now generate a database and checkmate transport related crimes.

“Also, with the automation of the Ministry of Transport, MoT, daily tickets and vehicle inspection, marking and construction of modern bus shelters in Owerri municipal city.

“We will construct an entry/terminal motor parks to decongest traffic in Owerri, including the construction of Imo Modern Park at former ITC Park.”

