FIFA/CAF Intervention: NFF needs experienced hands — Onyeabor

By Chinedu Adonu

A legal practitioner and football stakeholder, Joe Onyeabor, has urged the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, to prioritise competence, experience and proven capacity as FIFA and CAF move to intervene in the crisis surrounding the administration of Nigerian football.

Onyeabor, who specifically backed the consideration of Rangers International Chief Executive Officer and General Manager, Amobi Ezeaku, for a greater role in the proposed restructuring of the NFF, said Nigerian football could no longer afford to place politics and sectional interests ahead of merit.

He said Ezeaku’s experience in managing one of Nigeria’s historic football clubs, coupled with his international exposure and relationships, positioned him among the young administrators capable of contributing meaningfully to the rebuilding of Nigerian football.

Speaking on the planned FIFA and CAF intervention, Onyeabor described it as a “golden opportunity” to reset the country’s football administration and restore confidence in the system.

He said: “This is not the time to play politics, ethnicity or regional sentiments. Nigerian football needs people who understand the game, have experience and can deliver.

“Amobi Ezeaku is one of those young administrators whose experience, exposure and international connections can be useful at the national level. His work at Rangers has given him practical experience in running a major football institution.”

Onyeabor urged FIFA, CAF and other stakeholders to ensure that any restructuring process was based on competence, integrity, experience, verifiable achievements and adherence to international best practices.

He said administrators with the capacity to engage international football stakeholders and deliver measurable results should be given the opportunity to contribute to the development of the game.

According to him, the process must be guided by FIFA statutes and CAF regulations to prevent further crises and external interference in the administration of Nigerian football.

The lawyer also cautioned South-East stakeholders against turning the leadership question into a regional contest, stressing that the region had several capable administrators who could contribute to the national game.

“South-East has competent people, but we must be honest with ourselves. Regional interest should not come before merit.

“If we truly want to develop Nigerian football, we must support the best hands, irrespective of where they come from,” he said.

Onyeabor called on stakeholders to set aside personal and sectional interests and unite behind administrators with the experience, vision and capacity to reposition the NFF.

He expressed optimism that the FIFA and CAF intervention could become a turning point for Nigerian football, saying the country now had an opportunity to build a credible, professional and result-oriented administration.

“The priority should be Nigerian football. We need an administration that can restore confidence, attract investment, strengthen our international relationships and return Nigeria to where it belongs in world football,” he added.