BREAKING: Rainmaker Majek Fashek is dead

It is a raining Tuesday and legendary singer and Rainmaker as he is fondly called, Majek Fashek is dead.

His manager, Omenka Uzoma Day, confirmed the news via a short video on Instagram, saying the “the legend has gone to be with the Lord, but this time we should all celebrate him.

“He has done a lot for Nigeria and Africa, whatever the family decides will get to you.”

