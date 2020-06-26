16 political parties register for Osun LG polls

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

Ahead of the Local Government election scheduled for later this year, 16 political parties have registered with the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSSIEC) to participate in the poll.

The parties, according to the commission’s Spokesperson, Tunde Fanawopo, include Action Alliance, African Democratic Congress, Accord Party, Social Democratic Party, African Action Congress, New Nigeria Peoples Party, Allied Peoples Party and the Peoples Redemption Party.

Others are, All Progressives Congress, All Progressives Grand Alliance, Peoples Democratic Party, Zenith Labour Party, Action Democratic Party, Action Peoples Party, Labour Party, and Young Peoples Party.

He said party’s registration had commenced since June 16-23 but was extended to June 30, 2020 to avail other parties the opportunity to register too.

He added that having completed parties registration, the commission would embark on consultation with political parties for a successful poll.

Meanwhile, OSSIEC’s Chairman, Mr Olusegun Oladiran had promised the Commission’s commitment to conducting a free, fair, credible, and acceptable Local Government election in the State.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

