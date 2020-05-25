Breaking News
Translate

UK eases lockdown reopen shops

On 8:28 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
UK eases lockdown
British PM, Boris Johnson

Britain will reopen thousands of high street shops, department stores, and shopping centres next month, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday.

Johnson also set out a timetable for businesses as part of moves to ease the coronavirus lockdown.

READ ALSO:UK PM to present plans to ease COVID-19 lockdown measures on Sunday

He told a news conference that from June 1, outdoor markets and care showrooms could be reopened as soon as they can meet the COVID-19 secure guidelines.

All other non-essential retail could reopen from June 15 if the government’s tests are met.

“There are careful but deliberate steps on the road to rebuilding our country,’’ Johnson said.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!