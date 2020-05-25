UK eases lockdown reopen shops

Britain will reopen thousands of high street shops, department stores, and shopping centres next month, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday.
Johnson also set out a timetable for businesses as part of moves to ease the coronavirus lockdown.
He told a news conference that from June 1, outdoor markets and care showrooms could be reopened as soon as they can meet the COVID-19 secure guidelines.
All other non-essential retail could reopen from June 15 if the government’s tests are met.
“There are careful but deliberate steps on the road to rebuilding our country,’’ Johnson said.