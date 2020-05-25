UK eases lockdown reopen shops

Kindly Share This Story:

Britain will reopen thousands of high street shops, department stores, and shopping centres next month, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday.

Johnson also set out a timetable for businesses as part of moves to ease the coronavirus lockdown.

READ ALSO:

He told a news conference that from June 1, outdoor markets and care showrooms could be reopened as soon as they can meet the COVID-19 secure guidelines.

All other non-essential retail could reopen from June 15 if the government’s tests are met.

“There are careful but deliberate steps on the road to rebuilding our country,’’ Johnson said.

Kindly Share This Story: