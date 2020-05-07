Stop harassing journalists, other essential workers, FG tells security agencies

Kindly Share This Story:

The Federal Government has told security agencies to stop harassing journalists and other essential duty workers, saying they belong to the class of those exempted from the curfew imposed on the country.

The Federal Government made this known on Wednesday during the daily briefings of the Presidential Task Force, PTF, on COVID-19.

“On whether journalists and vendors are not considered as essential services, I believe that they are because whatever we do here, if you do not report it, then the news item will not get out there; adverts we carried on newspapers, radio and televisions that are supposed to enhance and equip our people with knowledge and information so that they can make informed decisions would not go out there.

“So, I believe that anything related to the press is considered essential services for the purpose of allowing you free passage. We will look at the issue that happened in Lagos because if we expect the networks to remain in operation throughout the night, then when it comes to movement, our security agencies should be adaptive enough to know that these people are coming from their places of work and grant them access to get home,” the SGF declared.

The Federal Government also painted a gloomy picture of what lies ahead for Nigerians, following general non-adherence to safety protocols put in place to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Noting that Nigerians are yet to come to terms with the deadly nature of the virus, government said there was danger ahead.

It also lamented the continued infection of doctors managing the pandemic, urging them to adhere to all the standard Infection, Prevention and Control, IPC, measures.

The government also announced an extension of the closure of airports by four weeks, saying its decision was based on facts available, as well as the advice of experts, lamenting, however, that airlines in the country are losing N17 billion monthly due to shut-down of the airspace.

Vanguard News Nigeria

