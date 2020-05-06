Ondo discharges three COVID-19 patients

Kindly Share This Story:

The Ondo State government has said that three more COVID-19 patients have been successfully treated and discharged at the Ondo State Infectious Disease Hospital.

Information and Orientation Commissioner, Donald Ojogo, said that “we are delighted to inform the good people of Ondo State that three more Coronavirus patients have been discharged. This brings to six, the number of patients treated and certified okay to join their families.

”Those discharged today are the first Police officers who earlier tested positive in Lagos, but came to Akure out of panic, the woman from Owo and the lady who had arrived Akure from Abuja but was prevented from gaining access to her apartment by the vigilant landlord”.

Ojogo said “as of today, seven of the thirteen confirmed cases in Ondo State are still on admission at the IDH under strict protocols.”

Meanwhile, one of the four suspected killers of the daughter of Afenifere leader, Funke Olakunri, who is being treated for COVID-19 at the Ondo Infectious Disease Centre, Adamu Adamu, was reported to have attempted to escape.

His attempt was foiled by the security personnel stationed at the isolation centre.

Consequently, the state police commissioner Undie Adie has directed that he be chained to the bed while security has been beefed up after his escape was foiled.

No fewer than six policemen have been drafted to the centre. Reports had it that soldiers have equally been deployed to support the policemen.

