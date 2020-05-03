O’jez donates face masks, foods to indigent Lagosians

Kindly Share This Story:

By Benjamin Njoku

Following Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s directive that Lagosians must wear face masks in public places in order to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic currently ravaging the world, the management of celebrity hangout, O’Jez Entertainment located at the National Stadium, Sururlere, Lagos is poised to distribute 10, 000 face masks.

This is happening as it embarks on a feeding programme targeted at indigent Lagosians who are most affected by the ongoing lock-down in the state.

The CEO of O’Jez Entertainment, Joseph Odobeatu said the gesture was in line with the CSR objectives of O’Jez Entertainment and the directive of the Lagos State government.

According to him, “Whether we like it or not, the corona-virus pandemic will be with us for a while and it has had devastating effects on the global economy and Nigeria is not left out. Lagos has been under lock-down for over a month now and in the above light, the need to reach out to indigent Nigerians through this feeding programme and the free distribution of 10, 000 face masks cannot be over-emphasized.

“Ever since the lockdown, we have been feeding a minimum of 300 indigent Nigerians on a daily basis at the National Stadium and its environs. We have been feeding the challenged athletes here in the stadium as well.

The lock-down has brought untold hardship and bringing relief to Nigerians should not be left to government alone hence we at O’Jez Entertainment have used this opportunity to reach out and lighten the burden of our fellow Nigerians.”

Commending the Lagos State governor’s reaction to the corona-virus crisis and the contributions of the Presidential task Force in ameliorating the impact of Covid 19, Odobeatu thanked the Presidential Task Force on Covid 19 and the Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his prompt response to the health crisis.

We believe that sooner or later, this would be over and we shall return to our businesses. But meanwhile, Nigerians should stay face by adhering strictly to the rules of the lock-down. Nigerians should please stay safe and observe the regulations of the lock-down. And that is why we are giving out 10, 000 face masks to help Nigerians protect themselves at these most trying times.”

