Nnamdi Kanu urges Jonathan to defend himself, wife, family

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

The leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, yesterday, warned that he and his group will no longer tolerate the intimidation and harassment of former President Goodluck Jonathan and his wife, Dame Patience.

IPOB also said those who are calling for the accounts of Dr Jonathan, his wife and that of Dr. Diezani Allison Madueke, are the real people perpetrating corruption and looting in Nigeria.

In a radio broadcast on Wednesday, made available by IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, Kanu, also expressed anger that some people were calling his younger brother in Afaraukwu in Umuahia, Abia State to inquire if he (Kanu) is dead following what he called “gutter journalism.”

He said: “I wonder why such people have not dissipated the same energy to ask about the atrocities going on in Aso Rock, who is occupying the seat of the President of Nigeria and question the laughable speech by the President on Monday.”

Mazi Kanu urged former President Jonathan to abandon his ‘gentleman toga’ to confront headlong the alleged intimidation and harassment against him, his wife, family members and some members of his former inner cabinet.

Kanu’s statement read: “They are now pursuing former President Goodluck Jonathan after looting the country and are now shopping for loans from lending agencies. They have not given the account of the N13.9 billion meant for Aso Rock clinic, yet the same people are asking for the account of a former president and his wife to disgrace them and make them scapegoats in their misrule.

“They are also pursuing Mrs. Diezani Madueke because they want to divert attention of Nigerians and the world from their incompetence and looting, but they have not responded to the allegation of looting of N13.9 billion meant for Aso Rock clinic which alarm was raised by the wife of their president against the cabal in the government.

“We in IPOB are warning them and their compromised media who have not seen anything good in other administrations except theirs, to leave former President Jonathan and his wife, Patience, alone.

“You may toy with Jonathan because he allowed you to do that to him, but do not toy with Patience, otherwise we will bring down Nigeria. We are surprised that PANDEF and Ohanaeze Ndigbo have all kept quiet to this renewed attack on Jonathan.

“It is high time Dr Jonathan dropped his gentleman’s toga and defend himself, his wife and family members.”

Vanguard

