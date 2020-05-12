BREAKING: Nigeria records 146 new cases of COVID-19, total now 4,787

Kindly Share This Story:

By David Royal

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Tuesday said Nigeria recorded 146 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number of infections to 4,787.

The NCDC also said that 6 new patients had been confirmed dead, bringing the total number of deaths to 158.

“On the 12th of May 2020, 146 new confirmed cases and 6 deaths were recorded in Nigeria”.

According to NCDC, no new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

Till date, 4,787 cases have been confirmed, 3,670 cases are still active, 959 cases have been discharged and 158 deaths have been recorded in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory

Nigeria has 28,418 samples tested in its ongoing campaign against the deadly COVID-19.

Since February 27 when Nigeria confirmed its index COVID-19 case, the virus has spread with cases confirmed in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory Abuja.

The world has joined hands to find a vaccine for the novel coronavirus and scientists and medical researchers across the globe are scrambling for the first breakthrough.

Since the virus spreads easily and is already overwhelming the healthcare system of most countries, a vaccine is the most effective way of putting a pause on the spread of infectious disease.

At present, almost 80 groups globally are working at break-neck speed for the same, even though a vaccine fit for humans normally takes years to develop. Currently, there are 111 potential vaccines for the SARS-CoV-2 which are in different stages of clinical trials.

The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, on Tuesday disclosed that it was developing a framework that would provide grants and long term facilities for researchers, science institutions and biotechnology firms to develop the Nigerian Vaccine.

Governor of CBN, Godwin Emefiele who disclosed this at the unveiling of the THISDAY Dome Testing, Tracing & Treatment Centre in Abuja, explained that the reason for the framework was to encourage greater research and development in Nigeria for drugs and vaccines that would help prevent the spread of the virus.

Since 31 December 2019 and as of 12 May 2020, 4 137 193 cases of COVID-19 (in accordance with the applied case definitions and testing strategies in the affected countries) have been reported, including 285 760 deaths.

Cases have been reported from:

Africa: 66 510 cases; the five countries reporting most cases are South Africa (10 652), Egypt (9 746), Morocco (6 281), Algeria (5 891) and Ghana (4 700).

Asia: 677 592 cases; the five countries reporting most cases are Turkey (139 771), Iran (109 286), China (84 011), India (70 756) and Saudi Arabia (41 014).

America: 1 803 373 cases; the five countries reporting most cases are United States (1 347 916), Brazil (168 331), Canada (69 981), Peru (68 822) and Mexico (36 327).

Europe: 1 580 652 cases; the five countries reporting most cases are Spain (227 436), United Kingdom (223 060), Russia (221 344), Italy (219 814) and Germany (170 508).

Oceania: 8 370 cases; the five countries reporting most cases are Australia (6 948), New Zealand (1 147), Guam (152), French Polynesia (60) and Northern Mariana Islands (19).

Other: 696 cases have been reported from an international conveyance in Japan.

Deaths have been reported from:

Africa: 2 347 deaths; the five countries reporting most deaths are Egypt (533), Algeria (507), South Africa (206), Morocco (188) and Nigeria (150).

Asia: 22 407 deaths; the five countries reporting most deaths are Iran (6 685), China (4 637), Turkey (3 841), India (2 293) and Indonesia (991).

America: 107 250 deaths; the five countries reporting most deaths are United States (80 684), Brazil (11 519), Canada (4 993), Mexico (3 573) and Ecuador (2 145).

Europe: 153 624 deaths; the five countries reporting most deaths are United Kingdom (32 065), Italy (30 739), Spain (26 744), France (26 643) and Belgium (8 707).

Oceania: 125 deaths; the four countries reporting deaths are Australia (97), New Zealand (21), Guam (5) and Northern Mariana Islands (2).

Other: 7 deaths have been reported from an international conveyance in Japan.

Vanguard News Nigeria

