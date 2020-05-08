Breaking News
Lockdown violators: LASG sets to prosecute drivers of impounded vehicles

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government has concluded arrangements to prosecute all owners drivers of impounded vehicles during the second phase of the COVID-19 lockdown.

The Government confirmed that the Lagos State Mobile Courts, Bolade, Oshodi, would commence sitting on those impounded vehicles by Security Agencies from Monday, 11th of May, 2020.

The Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit (Taskforce) has therefore advised vehicle owners whose vehicles fall into the categories of those impounded between 15th April to 3rd May 2020 to present themselves at the Lagos State Mobile Courts, Bolade, Oshodi and desists from loitering around the Agency’s car parks across the state.

Chairman of the taskforce, Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP, Yinka Egbeyemi, decried residents’ penchant for disobeying the government’s simple directives and guidelines rather than being compliant.

He, therefore, urged residents to embrace compliance rather than forceful enforcement of directives or laws.

vanguard

