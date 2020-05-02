Liverpool silent in PL meetings; Levy ‘difficult to interpret’

Kindly Share This Story:

Liverpool are understood to be keeping their own counsel during the ongoing meetings between Premier League clubs.

Executives of each top-flight side are congregating for weekly video conferences every Friday to discuss the Premier League’s future amid the global pandemic.

‘Project Restart’ was revealed this week, with a provisional return date of June 8 pencilled in and training to commence in mid-May.

The first official meeting between all 20 clubs since those plans came to light took place on Friday, but it is understood that they were not received universally positively.

While the ‘Big Six’ clubs were all insistent that the season could not be cancelled, a number of ‘rebel’ sides opposed a number of ideas, including the prospect of playing at up to ten chosen neutral venues in particular.

The Athletic reports that three clubs have already rejected the idea of their stadiums being used. Bournemouth, Southampton – whose St Mary’s ground was widely reported to have been chosen – and Watford ‘have all started extensive work on their pitches’ and thus might be out of the running.

It is added that Burnley, Crystal Palace and Everton ‘were generally more relaxed’ about the proposals, suggesting that Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, both Manchester clubs and Tottenham might have some support in their quest to resume the season when safe.

Those six clubs ‘were said to have been particularly quiet on the call’ and even may ‘have formed a separate group to discuss the issues at hand’ after being potentially ‘briefed of the details discussed ahead of time’.

Liverpool have specifically ‘simply stopped talking in these meetings and maintain a Sphinx-like cool’.

Daniel Levy has also been predictably ‘difficult to interpret,’ although it is thought that Tottenham’s incentivised contracts mean he ‘is leaning to calling it quits on this season’

Football 365

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: