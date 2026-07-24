Guardiola turns down Italy job for family reasons

Guardiola

By Emmanuel Okogba

Former Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has reportedly declined the opportunity to become the new head coach of the Italian national team, citing family reasons.

Italian Football Federation president Giovanni Malago confirmed earlier this week that talks had taken place with the 55-year-old Spaniard.

Guardiola, who left Manchester City at the end of last season after a highly successful 10-year spell that included six Premier League titles and the Champions League, is said to have prioritised his personal life after an intense period at the top level of club football.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Guardiola turned down the Italy position. A source close to the coach reiterated to ESPN that discussions about taking over immediately were not feasible due to his desire for a break.

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager is understood to be open to stepping into international football in the future, with several other national teams having expressed interest in his services this summer.

Gennaro Gattuso resigned as Italy coach in April following the Azzurri’s failure to qualify for the 2026 World Cup, marking the third consecutive absence from football’s biggest tournament.

Other names linked with the vacancy include Roberto Mancini, who led Italy to Euro 2020 glory, and former Azzurri midfielder Andrea Pirlo.

Malago had indicated that budget “exceptions” could be made in terms of salary for Guardiola, describing him as a coach who fits the desired profile. However, he also noted that the appointment was not guaranteed.

The Italian Football Federation is expected to continue its search for a new head coach as it prepares for upcoming international fixtures.