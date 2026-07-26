BBNaija 11: Biggie divides housemates into male, female teams for tasks

Big Brother has announced a major twist in the BBNaija Season 11 house, revealing that housemates will compete in gender-based teams throughout several activities.

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Addressing the contestants, Biggie said the house would be split into two groups — the ladies and the guys — with key house challenges to be contested along those lines.



According to Biggie, wager tasks, arena games and other activities will now be played within the two teams, setting up direct competition between the male and female housemates.



The twist is expected to influence the house dynamics, as contestants will have to work closely with members of their respective teams to secure victories in challenges and boost their chances of earning rewards.



The announcement comes as the new season continues to unfold, with viewers eager to see how the rivalry between the two teams will shape alliances, strategies and relationships inside Big Brother’s house.

Vanguard News