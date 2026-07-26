2027: Alliance talks yielding results for Makinde — APM

Gov Seyi Makinde of Oyo State

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The Allied People’s Movement, APM, on Sunday declared that its ongoing alliance talks with opposition parties are yielding results as it steps up efforts to rally cross-party support for its presidential candidate, Governor Seyi Makinde, ahead of the 2027 general election, expressing confidence that the coalition would unseat President Bola Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

The party said what began as quiet political conversations is now translating into public endorsements, pointing to the decision by members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Ekiti State to line up behind Makinde as evidence that its coalition strategy is beginning to take shape.

The position was contained in a statement by the APM National Publicity Secretary, Abubakar Yusuf, who cited Friday’s reaffirmation of support for Makinde by PDP members in Ekiti State as proof that the party’s cross-party engagements were gaining momentum.

According to him, those behind the move have retained their identity and structure within the PDP while throwing their weight behind the Oyo State governor’s presidential bid.

“That is why we have been galvanizing cross-party support for our presidential candidate, and I can confirm to you that our alliance talks with such like-minded political parties are yielding the desired results. We welcome the reaffirmation of support by the Ekiti Chapter of the PDP to our presidential candidate, and I can tell you that you will hear more of such solidarity in the coming days,” Yusuf said.

According to the APM spokesman, thousands of PDP members and other residents gathered in Ado-Ekiti on Friday to reaffirm their adoption of Makinde as their preferred presidential candidate for the 2027 election while remaining within the PDP.

Yusuf described the Ekiti endorsement as a major boost to the party’s campaign, insisting that the APM was entering the election with a clear determination to wrest power from the APC.

“We are working very hard and putting all our energy into this election because we are running to win. We have a good presidential candidate in Governor Makinde, who has already become the rallying point for Nigerians, especially the youth,” he said.

He further argued that Makinde’s record in office had positioned him as a credible alternative in the race for Nigeria’s highest office.

“Giving Governor Makinde’s sterling performance, especially as Governor of Oyo State, Nigerians have accepted him as the credible alternative to President Tinubu, who has failed the nation in every ramification. So, we are in this election to win, and there is no going back,” Yusuf stated.

The party also maintained that support for both Makinde and the APM had continued to spread across the country since his emergence as the party’s presidential candidate, attributing the growing interest to what it described as his governance record in Oyo State.

According to Yusuf, Makinde’s performance in infrastructure, security, education, healthcare, agriculture, economic management, and civil service welfare had continued to draw national attention, adding that the party was expanding its grassroots structures while preparing an issue-based campaign for the 2027 contest.

Yusuf also said many Nigerians were identifying with the APM because of what he described as its commitment to democratic principles, accountable governance, transparency, improved security, economic revival, and sustainable development.

He said an APM administration would place the safety, welfare, and prosperity of Nigerians above every other consideration if elected into office.

“We are building the numbers, we are strengthening the structure, and we will run one of the most robust, issue-based, and winning campaigns in the history of Nigeria. We welcome all Nigerians who share this vision to join the APM and be part of the movement for national renewal,” Yusuf said.