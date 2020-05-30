Holy water, infant baptism unscriptural – Daddy Freeze

Kindly Share This Story:

By Sylvester Kwentua

Like a man on a mission, On-Air-Personality (OAP), Daddy Freeze may have taken it upon himself to criticize most of the present-day Christian practices that he feels are unscriptural.

From criticizing the payment of tithes to pastors buying private jets, Daddy Freeze never stops baring out his mind on some church practices. This time around, he has a few words to say against the practices of infant baptism and the usage of the holy water. He aired his opinion on his official Instagram page.

“Both holy water and infant baptism are unscriptural and they are simply the ideas of men that are marketed as commands from God. Baptism in the scripture always has the prerequisite of repentance and faith, which are impossible for an infant.” He spoke concerning infant baptism.

On the usage of the holy water, Freeze wrote “The concept of holy water was largely based on an old testament command that the Jews followed. Christ himself didn’t agree with their practices, which led to conflicts with the Jewish leaders.”

VANGUARD

