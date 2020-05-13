Hausa Fulani: ‘My Instagram page bridges imbalance between northern, southern states of Nigeria’

Kindly Share This Story:

From Kaduna to Katsina, to Kano, and other states in the Northern region, there are a few record of New Media influencers disrupting the digital space. One of the very few is Gombe State born Mohammed Auwal Muazu, Chief Executive Officer of the popular Hausa Fulani blog on Instagram.

About a decade ago, Mohammed established the famous Hausa Fulani blog as one of Nigeria’s foremost news blog designed to showcase, educate, and inform internet users promoting the Hausa-Fulani culture, norms and values to the world. Since its establishment, Mohammed has always worked to use his platform to bridge the gap between the North and south.

Noted for it’s innovative qualities in providing quality and trusted information on events and happenings around the world, the Hausa Fulani blog on Instagram, in recent years have attracted the attention of over five hundred and eighty thousand engagement on each post and presently enjoys over six hundred thousand followers.

A careful look at the Instagram page shows the CEO is keen on providing his audience with quality and informed contents mixed with entertainment. In a chat with Mohammed, he stated his work doesn’t stop online but also organizes offline events for clients.

“As a publicity Coordinator, I organize events for entrepreneurs, promote and create public awareness for prospective entrepreneurs. Some of which are Fashions shows, Family Fun-fairs, food expo, entrepreneurs meet and greets, concerts, and among others.”

The CEO reiterates that his platform has given voice to entrepreneurs and companies to reach a larger audience and connect their businesses with prospective customers.

As part of giving back to the society, Mohammed said he set aside some funds from his earnings to feed over 200 vulnerable families. The feeding programme “is a succour to widows, orphans and indigent people in different communities. Our usual practice is to give raw foodstuff such as rice, beans, garri, wheat, semovita, groundnut oil, among others,” he said.

Mohammed, however, laments the misconception shared against the northern part of the country saying they are flawed opinions from misinformed people.

His words: “The Northern region is a peaceful environment structured to motivate, and help you grow in your establishment. We are peace loving people and accommodating. We are known to be honest trustworthy, blessed with great minds in all walks of life.”

Continuing, Mohammed said, “Yes there are misconceptions which ranges from seeing an average Northerner as ‘uneducated’ and ‘parasites.’ While this is far from the truth, our people are hardworking and take pride in tilling the land to supply essential commodities like food to other parts of the country.

“The government cannot provide everything for us as citizens and it is necessary, we join hands to build our land. Yes. Education is key, and I urge our leaders, businessmen and women to invest deeply in education.”

On the other hand, Mohammed noted that he finds fulfilment in what he does and “doing what I find pleasure in gives me joy and motivation.”

“My personal lifestyle rhymes with my professional lifestyle,” he added.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: