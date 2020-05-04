Vanguard Logo

COVID-19: You’ll be quarantined if found without facemask in public — Delta Govt

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa making a State broadcast on Delta’s preparations against the COVID-19 pandemicOVID 

By Festus Ahon – Asaba

Delta Government threatened to quarantine anyone seen in public without wearing a facemask in any of the isolation centres in the State.

The State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, who stated this while briefing newsmen after a meeting of the Technical Committee for the Prevention of Covid-19 in the state, said the measure was part of an effort to contain the spread of the dreaded coronavirus pandemic in the State.

Explaining that the lockdown was relaxed for economic reasons, he, however, said it should not jeopardize the safety of the people.

He reiterated that the compulsory use of face mask by all individuals appearing in public has commenced across the state, adding that “persons seen in public without the mask will be taken straight to the isolation centre, because it will mean that you have the virus and want to infect others’.

“Anybody saw in a tricycle, `Okada’ or taxi without face mask will lead to the impounding of the tricycle, okada or taxi, and any business centre that attends to a customer who is not putting on face mask risks being closed permanently.

“The Technical Committee for the Prevention of Covid-19 in Delta met this afternoon and the meeting was presided by our Governor, and at the meeting, it was resolved that all health workers involved in the management of Covid-19 will receive their allowances before the end of the week.

“Also, other support staff involved in the management of Covid-19 in the health sector will also be insured”.

He held that the period of the curfew in the state remained between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m., reaffirming that no vehicle would be allowed into the State during the period, irrespective of the consignment being conveyed.

Aniagwu said: “We have created more mobile courts for the issue of adjudication for those persons who will not obey the law because as a government, we are committed to applying the preventive approach in tackling Covid-19.

“As a government, we have the responsibility to protect our people and the use of face mask which must be worn properly to cover the mouth and nose must be implemented, and we must also know that there is no alternative to social distancing, regular washing of hands with soap and avoid touching of eyes, mouth, and ears.

“We should adopt the mentality that every other person is a potential risk; assume that the other person is a carrier for you not to get close,” urging residents of the State to heed government’s regulations on the management of the pandemic.

