By Abdulmumin Murtala – Kano

Kano State Government says it has discharged 3 COVID-19 patients after testing negative twice to the pandemic.

The Coordinator of the Technical Response Team on COVID-19, Dr Tijjani Hussain disclosed this in Kano on Tuesday during the state task force briefing.

Details later…

Vanguard

