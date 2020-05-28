Buhari lauds Amaechi’s role in APC’s victory in 2015, 2019 polls

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru & Chris Ochayi

ABUJA—PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has extolled the role played by the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi in the victory of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in 2015 and 2019 election.

The President also commended Amaechi who was former governor of Rivers State on his investments in the development of the state, and his current efforts in building infrastructure across the country. According to him, posterity will remember the minister.

In a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu in Abuja, Wednesday, President Buhari felicitated with Amaechi on his 55th birthday.

According to Shehu, the President commended the Transportation Minister for his result-oriented leadership style which positively reflects on people and projects he has supervised over the years.

He said he joined the APC family and political associates of the Amaechi in celebrating the milestone, while congratulating him for a meteoric political rise, underlined by his forthrightness, diligence and deep sense of loyalty and patriotism.

The statement read: “As the Minister of Transportation turns 55, President Buhari believes his investments in the development of Rivers State, and current efforts in building infrastructure across the country will always be remembered by posterity, urging him to stay focused on the larger picture of working to improve lives.

“The President also extols Amaechi for his willingness to make sacrifices and support the governing party, APC, recalling with appreciation, the major role he played in the 2015 and 2019 presidential elections, and his continuous contributions to promote peace and unity of purpose.

“President Buhari prays that the almighty God will position the Director General of his Presidential Campaigns for greater glory, and grant him more opportunities to serve the country and humanity.”

Meanwhile, admirers of the transport minister yesterday asked him to vie for the highest office in the land.

The well wishers who bombarded a whatshapp platform, Amaech@55, a forum created for the celebration, poured encomium on the former governor of River State as well as speaker of the state House of Assembly,

They also collectively agreed that Amaechi had a lot to offer the country at the national level, adding that with his leadership quality and intellectual capacity, he was ably qualified to head the country at the centre.

One of his fans, Bolaji Ogundele, remarked: “You are 55 years today and it only means one thing: your best is yet ahead. Leader and our Lion soar higher and achieve those other greatness that God has proposed for you.

“Today, I wish you a very happy birthday, re-pledge my loyalty and unreserved respect and thank God for your enviable blossoming life.

“Your Excellency, you are different shades of good and awesome to a variety of people. You are a visionary and a beacon to your countless followers, adherents and admirers.

“You are a trail blazer, path creator, to those who have over the years drunken from your streaming kindness: young and old, male and female, friends and camouflaging foes, lovers and pretenders, all ranges and ages, all across the world.

“You are a blessing to the world and a gift to Nigeria. You have traversed the lengths and crossed the deep; you have been where multitude your age will never even dream about.“

On her part, Regina described Amaechi as a great man of honour who never took defeat for an answer but always pushed on to achieve his desired set goals for humanity, a leader that desire others to grow into leadership position, a leader that has no tribal or creligious sentiments.

”Thank you for being a good friend to my peace loving Governor, Governor Alert, the rescue team leader of our great plateau, you are, indeed, a friend of honour to our dear state in general, wishing you more years as you age gracefully. Happy birthday to a man that makes the difference anytime and everywhere.”

On his part, Alhaji Nasiru the Danu Dan Amanar Dutse, said: “There is no doubt that you have made an indelible mark on the sand of time as far as Nigeria’s political and governance history is concerned.

“Your immense contributions to national development have undoubtedly confirmed your place as a statesman, especially in the quest for a national rebirth.”

Hon.Lucky Omenka, who entitled his message, “THE LION OF NIGER DELTA POLITICS@55, said: Sir, you have contributed your own quota to the building of Rivers State and Nigeria at large, many can attest to numerous significant roles you played as a governor for the betterment of Rivers State.

“You are so unique in your own way sir. God will continue to bless you and your family as you clock 55 today (yesterday) and to renew your mind for a new beginning for greater heights.”

Another admirer, Onogwu Muhammed, said: “Happy birthday to a man of many parts, a trailblazer and proponent of egalitarianism. Sir, at 55, you have exhibited uncommon wisdom, remarkable vision, and exemplary leadership to deserve the greatest respect for the lives you have touched and the positive roles you’ve played in strengthening the nation’s democracy.

“You have led a remarkable life that is great in accomplishment and great in years. Over the course of decades, you have made extraordinary memories and woven your own unique story into the Nigerian narrative.

“As you reflect on your contributions to our nation and humanity at large, I trust you take tremendous pride in all you have accomplished. Happy Birthday.”

In his message, Daniel Ali recalled: “I met you many years back when you were speaker, Rivers State House of Assembly, and your loyalty to Dr. Peter Odili and the establishment was noteworthy, even to first time visitors.

“That you have remained loyal to your convictions is, therefore, not surprising. It’s in your DNA and it has brought you this far. Your Excellency, you have certainly achieved much, but to him much is given, much is desired.

“The South- South desires visionary leadership at such a time as this and you have been moulded to provide that type of leadership. I know you can do it because with God, no mountain is insurmountable.“

Prof. Nelson Brambaifa said: “To a steadfast and energetic achiever, a serial record breaker, a higher goal setter, may your days be long and full of unprecedented achievements.“

