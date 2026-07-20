Inzunya, Teluwo celebrate Ajadi on birthday, commend leadership

The Legal Adviser to the Senatorial Candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) for Oyo Central Senatorial District, Barrister Isaac Inzunya, and a prominent associate of Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo at Bullion Construction Company, Hon. Kehinde Teluwo, have joined other well-wishers in celebrating the politician and businessman on his birthday.

In separate goodwill messages issued on Monday, July 20, 2026, the duo described Ajadi as a visionary leader, philanthropist and committed nation-builder, commending his contributions to community development and youth empowerment.

Barrister Inzunya praised Ajadi’s commitment to justice, fairness and public service, noting that his contributions in business and politics have earned him widespread respect.

He wished the celebrant good health, wisdom and continued success, while expressing hope that his aspirations for the development of Oyo Central Senatorial District and Nigeria would be realised.

Hon. Kehinde Teluwo also congratulated Ajadi, describing him as a humble and dependable leader whose generosity and commitment to excellence have inspired colleagues and associates.

According to Teluwo, Ajadi’s dedication to supporting others and promoting human development reflects his leadership values. He prayed for God’s continued guidance, strength and success for the celebrant.

The birthday attracted goodwill messages from political associates, business partners, supporters and admirers, who commended Ambassador Ajadi for his leadership, philanthropy and contributions to community development.