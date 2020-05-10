Barcelona Ladies league triumph thrills Oshoala

Kindly Share This Story:

Barcelona’s women’s team were officially declared champions of Spain’s Liga Iberdrola last Friday after the national soccer federation’s executive committee agreed to end all non-professional competitions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The federation said in a statement that the committee had ratified all decisions made by the organisation on Wednesday, which also meant there would be no relegation from the women’s top-flight or the second and third tiers of the men’s game”.

Asisat Oshoala revealed her excitement winning the title in her debut season with Barcelona.”21 games played, 19 won, 2 draws, 0 defeat, 86 goals for, 6 goals against. Top of the league since game day 3. I’m just gonna say we have the best team @FCBfemeni, congratulations my queens, ever working technical crew, fans all around the world.

Oshoala who scored 20 goals in 13 starts for the club last season became the first Nigerian and second African to win women’s league title in Spain after Jade Boho, of Equatorial Guinea who won it in 2010/ 2011] with Rayo Vallecano.

