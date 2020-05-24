As Annie Okonkwo clocks sixty in style

Kindly Share This Story:

By Collins Steve Ugwu

In a remarkable race of life, even amidst global lockdowns with its perils on elaborate social conviviality, distinguished Sen. Annie Okonkwo has stood out brilliantly to earn the diamond pearl today May 23, at sixty.

An accomplished man with a sense of history and gift for purpose, AGUNECHEMBA, his most known resume of titles, who represented his Anambra Central constituents with unbeaten love and impacts, is profoundly deserving of today’s grace indeed.

An essential family man and exemplary Christian, Annie Okonkwo and his priceless jewel, Lady Chinyere Okonkwo (Ugo Agu) redefined the preeminence of love and faith with the unity of their birthdays celebrations in one day. Ugo Agu is a May 26 blessing actually and a most effervescent gold plus.

READ ALSO:

Inseparable by will and glued by affection, they charted a new bar of esteem with God to hilarious endorsements by family and friends. The vibes of that brew has remained a perpetual intoxicant and virtues accelerant.

It is no wonder that in their confessions, Agunechemba “wears Chinyere as my permanent fragrance” and Ugo Agu “drinks her Annie as my precious dose of daily renewal and radiance.”

Annie Okonkwo, was just the other day honoured as the “Democracy Icon of the year” by Champion Newspapers for the cross he has borne and costs he has burnt in nursing inclusive democracy in Nigeria.

* Ugwu is Special Adviser, Public Affairs to Senator Annie Okonkwo

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: