Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Truck crushes two women to death in Ogun

On 5:00 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Traffic Compliance and Enforcement (TRACE)

Two women were on Saturday crushed to death in an accident involving a Mack truck and a motorcycle around Lotto, beside the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) filling station on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

The Spokesperson of Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Mr. Babatunde Akinbiyi, confirmed the incident to journalists in Abeokuta.

Akinbiyi, who said the accident occurred around 8:02 a.m., added that the truck, marked FST 984 XX, had a brake failure, lost control, and hit the motorcycle, killing the women on the spot.

He said: “The truck and the motorcycle were both on the outbound lane from Lagos when the incident happened due to a brake failure by the truck. The break failure made the driver to lose control of the truck.

“The truck, motorcycle and the truck driver are with the police at the Redeemed Police Station.”

The TRACE spokesman told journalists the motorcycle rider disappeared after the accident.

According to him, the bodies of the deceased had been deposited at the morgue of the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH), Sagamu. (NAN)

 

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!