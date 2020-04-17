Sapele lockdown Protest: Delta Police arrest protest leader

Kindly Share This Story:

By Paul Olayemi

The woman who led the protests over the state government extension of lockdown in Sapele, Delta State, Mrs Rosslyn Akpamrdo, on Wednesday has been arrested by the police, just as the question.

The Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, Onome Onowakpoyeya confirmed the arrest “Yes, we arrested some persons including the woman who led the protest and they are now with us in Asaba” she said.

The women, Mrs Rosslyn Akpamrdo popularly call the lady in red was arrested on Wednesday night in her home, around Oguanja area, a source who craved anonymity told Vanguard that Mrs Akpamrdo was a businesswoman who was fed up of the lockdown as she was always complaining, and that must have led to the protest.

Mrs Akpamrdo, wearing red sports knicker and a red wrapper to cover her top on Wednesday had led hundreds of women to protest against Dr Ifeanyi Okowa’s extension of the 14-day Lockdown which began on April 1, for another two weeks and imposing a dusk to dawn curfew.

Meanwhile, there has been several reports about the shooting of protesters on Wednesday in Sapele, where 5 persons are now being hospitalised for gunshots wounds.

The victims, a 15 years old boy, Christian Okeogwale, Ini Enoh, 17 years old and three others including a girl, were shot during protest over the lockdown extension.

A source who pleaded not to have his name in print told Vanguard that a vigilante shot the victims.

“we were shot by a vigilante as we were protesting and after he shot at us, when he saw the outrage, they all ran away.

“The protest has been peaceful and from MacPherson road, we went to Reclamation road, where they, (Vigilantes ) first confronted us and it was at front of EJ eatery that they came again and when the chairman left again, they confronted us and they started shooting at us”

But Onome Onowakpoyeya, the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer told Vanguard that though 18 persons have been arrested” she said she could not confirm if anyone has been arrested for the shooting”

With no confirmation of an arrest, the question has remain who shot the protesters?

However, there was jubilation yesterday when truckloads of food items from the Delta State Food bank rolled into the town yesterday.

The truckload of foodstuffs were said to be carrying bags of rice and beans, with other food items still being expected.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: