Police engage arsonists in gun duel, kills one arrest another in Osun

Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

One of the arsonists terrorising villages in Ife-South Local Government Area of Osun by setting houses and other properties on fire was weekend killed by police operatives while another suspect was arrested.

An eyewitness in Osun disclosed that the bandits arrived Odemuyiwa village very early in the morning, but luck ran out of the bandit as police rallied to the town upon receiving information of the attack.

The eyewitness added that the bandits engaged the police in a shoot-out after which some of the bandits escaped into the bush while two of them sustained various gunshots injuries.

Confirming the incident, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Yemisi Opalola, said the police was informed of the incident by the community head.

She added that immediately police arrived the village the arsonists open fire but were suppressed by the police, saying two of them were wounded in the process.

According to her, one of the wounded suspects died on the way to the hospital and his body had been deposited at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital Complex morgue in Ile-Ife.

She said that the second suspect identified as Timothy Elugbidin, 44, is receiving treatment at the Police hospital in Osogbo.

According to her three motorcycles, a locally made single barrel gun, matchet and different charms were recovered from the hoodlums.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

