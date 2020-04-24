PANDEF sets up committee against COVID-19

Kindly Share This Story:

By Perez Brisibe

THE Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, has constituted a 7-man committee on COVID-19 to enlighten and sensitize the people of the Niger Delta towards eradicating and cushioning the effect of the pandemic in the region.

The committee which will be chaired by national secretary of the forum, Dr. Alfred Mulade, has the national organizing secretary, Dr. Emmanuel Akpaabong; national legal adviser, Mrs. Nella Andem-Rabana; and national publicity secretary, Hon Kenneth Robinson as members.

PANDEF national chairman, Air Commodore Idongesit Nkanga (retd) in a statement yesterday, said the committee is to liaise with the various PANDEF formations across states of the South zone of Nigeria, and relevant stakeholders with a view to enlightening and sensitizing the people on the menace.

He said: “The most potent way towards preventing the spread of this deadly virus is by being aware of the reality of the danger of this disease and by religiously observing the precautionary measures as set forth by the National Center for Diseases Control, NCDC, to avoid being contaminated with the disease, and all other auxiliary measures.

“Greater effort in forging stronger alignment in this fight by every stakeholder has become increasingly necessary. While we pray for God’s divine intervention in combating this menace, I solicit that this committee enjoys the due attention and cooperation from all relevant authorities and stakeholders to enable it carry out its functions for the good of humanity.

“Worthy of particular mention in this regard, are functionaries of governments at federal, state and local levels, NDCDC, security agencies and other auxiliary organizations.”

VANGUARD

