Kyari gets private burial in Abuja

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

The body of the late Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari, was flown into Abuja Saturday morning for interment.

It was received at the Nnamdi International Airport, Abuja by senior officials of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

The body arrived preparatory to its interment in a private ceremony in the Federal Capital Territory in accordance with Islamic rites.

His remains were taken to his residence, Defence House for a brief stopover and thereafter, in a motorcade taken to Gudu Cemetery, Abuja for internment.

Kyari died in a Lagos hospital Thursday from complications related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Senior Special Assistant to the president on media and publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, who confirmed the story in a statement in Abuja, said that the body was handled according to the protocol put in place for the burial of Coronavirus victims by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

He affirmed that the burial would be private and that there would be no ceremonies of condolences visits.

Shehu said: “We just received the body of Abba Kyari the deceased Chief of Staff the President in Abuja. In strict observation of the protocol put in place for the burial of Coronavirus victims by the @NCDCgov and the Federal Ministry of Health, the funeral prayer and burial will be private.

“Thereafter,there will be no such ceremonies as condolence visits. Well meaning friends, family members and the general public are encouraged to pray for the repose of Abba Kyari’s soul.

“May Allah grant the family and nation the fortitude to bear the loss.”

Abba Kyari, had been diagnosed with coronavirus which he is believed to have contracted whiles on official duty in Germany. He was transferred from the capital Abuja to Lagos for medical care.

The late Kyari, who is said to be in his 70s, has been described as “an important figure in President Muhammadu Buhari’s government and his illness could have ramifications for the running of the country.

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story: