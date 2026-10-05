Tinubu arrives Abuja after Lagos engagements

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By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Bola Tinubu on Monday evening arrived in Abuja after spending a few days in Lagos following his return to Nigeria from a working vacation in Europe.

The President’s aircraft touched down at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at about 7:45 p.m.

He was received on arrival by the National Security Adviser, NSA, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu; Director of Protocol at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Ibrahim Sule Dan Agundi, and some senior security officials.

Tinubu’s return to Abuja brings to an end his stay in Lagos, where he had carried out a series of official and political engagements following his return from Europe.

Recall that President Tinubu had returned to Lagos on Tuesday last week from working vacation in Europe, during which he stayed in London and Paris and held meetings with political and business interests.

Speaking briefly with journalists shortly after his arrival in Lagos, Tinubu dismissed concerns over his health and declared himself fit and ready to resume full duties.

“Ready to kick, ready to work. There’s nothing wrong. Rumour will always be emanating from politics, but the facts remain I’m here: healthy, sound and ready to go”, the President had said.

Asked about his vacation, Tinubu simply replied “I enjoyed myself”.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, who was among senior officials who received him in Lagos, had expressed optimism that the President would return to work with renewed energy after his time away.

While in Lagos, Tinubu participated in activities marking Nigeria’s 66th Independence Anniversary, including the national premiere of MKO, a documentary on the life and democratic struggle of the late Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola.

The President, accompanied by First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu, attended the October 1 screening at the Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and the Creative Arts in Lagos.

The documentary chronicled Abiola’s political journey, the annulment of the June 12, 1993 presidential election and the pro-democracy struggle that followed.

Tinubu also received senior government officials and political leaders during his stay in Lagos, including Vice President Kashim Shettima, who visited him at his residence on Saturday.

After the meeting, Shettima said he had remained in regular contact with the President throughout his stay abroad and described Tinubu as fully engaged with developments in the country.

The Vice President also defended the administration’s economic reforms, saying difficult decisions taken since 2023 were necessary to stabilise the economy and lay the foundation for recovery.

It is expected that Tinubu’s return to Abuja will kick-start his re-election campaigns in different parts of the country.