Inter Milan will demand Barcelona target Lautaro Martinez to ‘hand in a transfer request’ before they would consider selling the Argentinian for less than his £96.7m release clause.

Martinez has impressed for the Nerazzuri this season and Barcelona are keen to strengthen their attacking depth by signing the 22-year old.

Inter are determined to receive his release clause in full, but according to Gazzetta dello Sport, they would consider selling Martinez for less than his value.

However, for this to happen, Martinez would need to publicly demand a transfer away from the club, before they would be willing to discuss this with potential suitors.

The Serie A side are expecting Martinez to make his move to Barcelona this summer, despite interest from Premier League sides Manchester City and Chelsea.

Barcelona is believed to be where Martinez’s heart lies, with the lure of playing club football with his legendary international team-mate Lionel Messi playing a key factor.

Martinez arrived in Milan just two years ago for £19.5million from Argentine side Racing Club and still has three years left on his current deal with Inter.

Martinez is now at the top of Barcelona’s transfer wishlist after a superb campaign that saw him bag 11 league goals and five in the Champions League.

The Catalan giants view Martinez as Luis Suarez’s long-term successor, with the Uruguayan forward entering the twilight years of his career.

