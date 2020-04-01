Fire guts section of Kenyetta Market in Enugu

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinedu Adonu – Enugu

Goods worth over N50million of naira were last Thursday destroyed by fire at the popular Kenyeta Market in Enugu South Council of Enugu State local government area of Enugu State.

The fire reportedly started around 4p.m from the section of foam dealers affected about 21 shops; a plaza and a furniture warehouse.

According to a victim, Mr. Gabriel Iloji, the fire affected him drastically as he just stocked his shop a day before the inferno.

“What happened is a shocking and terrible accident. Within a twinkle of an eye, my shops, my goods and my plaza were gone. No pin was saved from any of the shops.

“I had old goods which I cannot determine the quantity now, plus the new stocks that arrived on Wednesday evening, a day before the disaster. Each truck load of foam costs over N5 million; I have a plaza that was burnt down. All my shops were fully stocked. I lost everything”.

He appealed to the government to come to their aid to enable them start life again.

He however commended the effort of Enugu State fire service and Federal fire service in combating the fire, stressing that their intervention saved what would have been a major disaster at the Kenyetta market.

“I am happy for what the state fire service and federal fire service did. They came with five trucks but before they arrived, my shops, restaurant and plaza had been razed by fire. The fire was too much and if not with the intervention of fire service, the whole market would have been razed”, Iloji said.

In his account, another trader, Ekene Eneh, said he lost his means of livelihood, pleading with government and other public spirited individuals to assist him and other victims of the inferno.

South East Voice learnt that the Chairman of Enugu South Local Government Area, Hon. Monday Eneh, arrived the scene same evening to sympathies with the victims.

While thanking God that no life was lost in the inferno, Hon. Eneh commended the fire service personnel for their quick intervention.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

