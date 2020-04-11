COVID-19: NMA urges state governors not to relax lockdown order

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Obinna

The Nigerian Medical Association, NMA has called on State Governors to refrain from relaxing the lockdown in order to allow Nigerians to attend Jumat prayers and Easter Sunday services.

The NMA in a press statement jointly signed by the President, Dr. Francis Faduyile and the General Secretary, Olumuyiwa Odusote alleged that some governors were making statements negating the established measure of preventing COVID-19- social distancing.

The medical doctors also flayed orders by some state governors authorising the mass observance of Jumat prayers and Easter Sunday services.

According to the Statement: “Of particular concern are the declaration by the Cross River State Governor that social distancing is not needed while wearing a face mask; a moratorium on the lockdown to allow mass gathering in mosques and churches starting from Friday to Sunday in Rivers state; and the lifting of the ban on Friday prayers by Katsina and Kogi States government.”

The NMA also added that they were aware that similar orders were also given in Ondo, Ebonyi and Imo states which have approved mass attendance of Easter services.

“ While appreciating the prime place of religion in our national lives and especially the value Christians place on Easter, we place on record that there is now the evidence of community transmission of COVID-19.

“As such, relaxing any guideline that promotes mass gatherings in any part of our nation now can only heighten and not flatten the curve of transmission dynamics.”

They further appealed to all authorities concerned to rescind their decision in the interest of the safety of lives.

The NMA implored the Nigerian Police force and other security agencies to ensure that such gatherings do not take place.

vanguard

