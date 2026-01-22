Kaduna abductions: Rescue victims now – ACF, CAN, SOKAPU, ECWA, others tell FG

By Dapo Akinrefon, Peter Duru, Marie-Therese Nanlong, Luminous Jannamike & Ibrahim Hassan

LAGOS — The Police and Kaduna State government’s denial of mass abduction of worshippers at Kurmin Wali community of Kajuru Local Government Area drew the ire of stakeholders in the Nigerian project yesterday, as they called for public apologies from the authorities and immediate rescue of the victims.

Recall that bandits abducted no fewer than 177 worshippers in three churches in the community, with the state police command, the state government and chairman of Kajuru Local Government Area denying the abductions.

Among those who flayed the authoriries for trying to suppress the incident were Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF, national body of Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Southern Kaduna Peoples Union, Sokapu, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, Adara Development Association, ADA, the local community group in Kajuru and and the Evangelical Church Winning All, ECWA, one of the churches whose branch was attacked by the bandits.

Their angst came against the backdrop of admission by the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, that the mass abduction happened, after the Kaduna State Police Commissioner and Kaduna State government had earlier said it never happened.

ACF faults authorities’ response, warns against denial tactics

Reacting to the development yesterday, Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF, expressed deep sadness over the abduction, describing handling of the incident by the authorities as disappointing and poorly managed.

National Publicity Secretary of the ACF, Prof. Tukur Muhammad Baba, who spoke for the group, said the incident could not have occurred at a worse time, given the intense national and international scrutiny surrounding Nigeria’s worsening security situation.

“ACF is profoundly saddened by this development. One can almost say it could not have happened at a worse time in the polity, considering the rigorous scrutiny the issue of insecurity is attracting both nationally and internationally,” Baba said.

He added that, aside from its tragic consequences for the victims, the incident raised troubling questions, noting that it was “tempting to surmise” that the abduction could represent a deliberate act of sabotage or mischief aimed at achieving an “unwholesome objective.”

Prof. Baba also criticised what he described as the untidy manner the breaking of the news was handled by authorities, particularly the initial denial of the incident.

“The gut reaction of denying the event revealed a messy public communication approach. The response from security agencies ought to have been thorough and evidence-based, rather than the proverbial head-in-the-sand approach that emerged,” he said.

The ACF spokesman stressed that the incident underscored the urgent need for improved coordination between political authorities and security agencies, insisting that much more remains to be done to confront the menace of insecurity across the country.

He expressed hope that lessons would be learnt from the incident, adding that anything short of decisive, transparent and proactive action would be unacceptable, given the gravity of the security challenges facing the nation.

CAN President faults police statements, demands safe rescue of worshippers

On his part, President of the national body of Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, faulted the initial public communication by the Nigeria Police Force on the reported abduction of worshippers, warning that careless handling of sensitive security information deepened fear, weakened public trust and worsened an already grave situation.

In a statement by Archbishop Okoh yesterday, the association said it reviewed the police statement on the incident and expressed concern over how the matter was communicated to the public before thorough verification.

CAN acknowledged the challenges of confirming security incidents, especially in remote communities, but stressed that such difficulties shouldn’t excuse lapses in sensitive situations where human lives were involved.

“The initial public dismissal of reports about this incident, before thorough verification, was deeply troubling.

“It generated confusion, heightened fear, and unfairly questioned the credibility of nearly 170 worshippers, their families, clergy, and eye-witnesses who raised the alarm.

“While the need to prevent panic is understandable, caution must not be communicated in ways that suggest denial or indifference,” he said.

Archbishop Okoh noted that subsequent confirmation of the incident by the Police was a necessary development and commended the Inspector-General of Police for directing the deployment of operational and intelligence assets to the affected area.

However, the cleric said such steps must be complemented by a more disciplined, people-centred and empathetic approach to crisis communication.

He said: “Statements made by senior security officials carry significant weight and should, therefore, be guided by due diligence, empathy and a clear understanding of their impact on public trust and social stability.’’

Beyond the immediate incident, he called on security agencies and relevant authorities to strengthen coordination and verification processes, urging that credible reports from communities be treated with seriousness.

“Victims must be protected, genuine distress calls respected and misinformation, whether dismissive or sensational, avoided,” Archbishop Okoh said.

He also urged governments at all levels to confront Nigeria’s persistent insecurity with renewed urgency, warning that recurring incidents had continued to endanger lives, disrupt worship and erode public confidence in the state’s ability to guarantee safety.

“We make a heartfelt appeal for the immediate and unconditional release of all those abducted.

“We pray that they are returned safely and unharmed, and we urge security agencies to intensify all efforts: operational, intelligence, and diplomatic, towards securing their swift rescue,” he added.

Reaffirming its position, the CAN president said the body remains committed to peace, justice, and the defence of human dignity, and will continue to stand with affected communities, while engaging constructively with authorities in the pursuit of safety, accountability, and lasting security.

Gov Sani proactive, despite conflicting reports — SOKAPU

Similarly, the Southern Kaduna Peoples Union, SOKAPU, described the mass abduction of the worshippers as a deeply sad development, but commended Governor Uba Sani for what it described as proactive engagement with security agencies.

President of SOKAPU, Mr. Samuel Tabara, who also called for immediate rescue of the abductees, said that despite conflicting information surrounding the incident, Kaduna State Government had taken steps to mobilise relevant security agencies.

“In spite of the conflicting reports, Governor Uba Sani has been proactive in terms of the mobilisation of security agencies,” Tabara said.

He said SOKAPU is closely monitoring developments and engaging with stakeholders on ground.

It’s an act of violence — PFN

Also reacting, the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, described the abduction as an act of violence and tasked government and security agencies to ensure the release of the victims.

National Publicity Secretary of PFN, Dr Sylvanus Ukafia, told Vanguard yesterday that the Christian body was saddened by the abduction.

Ukafia said: “The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, is deeply concerned and saddened by the recent abduction of worshippers in Kaduna State. We condemn this act of violence and call for the immediate release of all abducted individuals.

“We extend our condolences to the families of the victims and pray for the safe return of those still in captivity. We urge government to take urgent action to rescue abducted worshippers and ensure safety of all citizens.

“PFN stands in solidarity with the Christian community and all Nigerians in this difficult time. We call for unity and prayers for the safe return of the abducted worshippers. “May God bless Nigeria and bring peace to our land.”

ADA demands apology over police, council chairman cover-up

Also, Adara Development Association, ADA, the local community group in the area, accused security officials and the local council chairman of suppressing the truth.

In a statement issued by its President, Chief Sebastine Barde, ADA provided a breakdown of the abducted persons as follows: 50 from Cherubim and Seraphim Church I; 92 from Cherubim and Seraphim Church II, and 24 from ECWA.

The group alleged: “The victims were taken at gunpoint and marched into the forest, while desperate efforts by the community to alert security agencies yielded no immediate rescue operation.’’

It also accused Kaduna State Commissioner of Police, Alhaji Muhammad Rabiu, and the Chairman of Kajuru Local Government Area, Mr. Dauda Madaki, of deliberately down-playing and publicly denying the incident after visiting the community on Monday, January 19.

ADA described as “painful and misleading” the officials’ public position that no abduction took place, noting that reports of the incident were dismissed as rumours allegedly spread by “conflict entrepreneurs.”

Reacting to the denial, the group said it had submitted a comprehensive list of the abducted persons and challenged the police commissioner and council chairman to present verifiable evidence to support their claims.

“Survivors of the attack and relatives of the abducted victims are available to substantiate these facts,” ADA stated.

The association demanded a public apology from both officials for what it termed the suppression of truth and called on Governor Uba Sani to intervene, demonstrate moral leadership and ensure accountability.

While expressing concern over what it described as persistent insecurity in Adara communities, ADA appealed to the federal, Kaduna State governments and “people of goodwill” to urgently support efforts to rescue the abducted worshippers and secure vulnerable communities.

ECWA reacts to abduction of members in Kaduna

One of the churches whose branch was attacked, the Evangelical Church Winning All, ECWA, has called on its members to remain calm.

The Public Relations Officer, PRO, of the church, Danjuma Auta, who made the call, also pleaded with government to urgently secure release of the abducted worshippers.

Auta stated: “The church is aware of what happened in one of our District Church Councils, DCC, in Kaduna. We have been told and details are being collated. The church will make its findings known to the public in due time.”

MBF decries denial of genocide, kidnappings in Nigeria

In its reaction, the Middle Belt Forum, MBF, decried the continued denial of genocide, mass kidnappings and killings in Nigeria by terrorist groups, saying the incident of Kurmin Wali community in Kaduna State is a sad reminder of the true and terrifying situation in the country.

The National President of the MBF, Dr. Bitrus Pogu, said: “It is an unfortunate development, given that we are supposed to now have a different regime from what we had before. “But unfortunately, the behavior has not changed, that is why the police did not acknowledge the development.

“I wouldn’t believe that the police was unaware. The initial behaviour did not allow for the issue to be reported as was seen.

“However, the lesson here is in spite of all the accusations and insinuations that there is genocide in this country, we continue to deny it, despite the fact that it is true. Killings, kidnappings, terrorism are still rife in this country but we continue to deny the fact on ground.

“So what we are saying is yes, we thank God that whether through pressure or whatever means, the Police eventually came to own up to say yes it happened; we just pray that the victims will be released as soon as possible. But this shouldn’t have happened in the first place.

“We have enough intel equipment in this country to check the menace. Remember we have some satellite, Nigerian satellite that sees everything happening around Nigeria in real time. We have surveillance aircraft all over the place, we have surveillance outposts established by the DSS and other security agencies. These kidnappings should not happen.

“Our security agencies know exactly where these terrorists reside, and these things continue to happen. So, there are a lot of conspiracies.

“The government should go beyond resolving problems, it should go beyond allowing for settlements when kidnappings take place because these settlements are the means of raking revenue for the terrorists to continue with their acts. So it should be stopped.

“They (terrorists) should also not be treated with kid gloves. Anywhere they are known to reside, the military, the police and all other security agencies should go after them and smoke them out.

“In fact, anybody calling for negotiation with terrorists should be seen as a terrorist collaborator and be treated as such. That way, we will resolve the issue of terrorism in this country.”

We’ll ensure safe return of abducted persons— Gov Sani

Meanwhile, Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State, yesterday, visited Kurmin Wali community in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, assuring that the state government was working closely with security agencies to ensure the safe return of the abducted persons.

He also stressed that the protection of lives and property remained a top priority of his administration.

Sani was accompanied on the visit by the Commissioner of Police, Muhammad Rabiu; Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Sule Shuaibu, SAN; Chairman of Kajuru Local Government Area, Dauda Madaki; and other senior government officials and security personnel.

Addressing residents, the Governor said he was in the community to personally sympathise with them over the attack that occurred on Sunday, assuring that the state would not abandon the victims or their families.

He said: “In Kaduna State, every life matters. We are here to assure the people of Kurmin Wali that the government is collaborating with all security agencies to ensure that those abducted return home safely.”

Sani said some residents sustained injuries during the incident, adding that the State Government would bear the cost of medical treatment for all affected persons.

He explained that security agencies initially took time to verify details of the incident, but noted that government attention was now firmly focused on rescuing the abductees.

The Governor said the state was working with the military, the Department of State Services (DSS), the police and the Office of the National Security Adviser to secure the release of the victims.

He dismissed debates over the number of abducted persons, insisting that even if one person was taken, the government had a duty to act decisively.

“We are not talking about numbers or politics. We are talking about the sanctity of human life. Whether one person or many, the responsibility of government remains the same,” he said.

Governor Sani cautioned against politicising insecurity, warning that commentary from people far removed from the situation could undermine efforts to resolve it.

Insecurity not a religious war, Presidency insists

In a related development, the Presidency yesterday dismissed claims that Nigeria’s insecurity was driven by religious targeting, insisting that violence across the country affects people of all faiths and should not be framed as a religious war.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Chieftaincy Matters, Abba Tijjani Hashim, who articulated this position during an interaction with the Methodist Archbishop of Anambra, Most Rev. Dr. Vincent Onoh, as part of ongoing engagements between government officials and religious leaders on peace, unity and national stability, cautioned that narratives portraying Nigeria’s security challenges as genocide or faith-based conflict risked deepening divisions and undermining national cohesion at a critical time for the country.

“What’s important now in this country is togetherness. We should put everything aside between Muslims, Christians, and even people who don’t have a religion. We should not go with the stories going around, which all of us know are false,” he added.

Responding to allegations of mass killings and abductions of Christian faithful, Hashim said realities on the ground showed that insecurity cut across religious lines, particularly in conflict-prone regions.

He said: “Even in this era when they are saying there is genocide in Nigeria, if you go to places like Maiduguri, both Christians and Muslims have been killed.’’

He noted that inter-faith tensions, especially in the North, are no longer as severe as they once were, attributing the shift to growing awareness and sustained engagement with religious leaders.

“Even the fight between Muslims and Christians is not like before. People are becoming more aware. We are engaging imams and malams, telling them to preach peace and unity. That is the most important thing,” he said.

To illustrate Nigeria’s history of inter-ethnic trust and coexistence, Hashim shared a personal example from his family.

“My dad’s closest person is an Igbo man, a Christian. He is his secretary and is even a signatory to his account. We cannot spend two days without talking to each other,” he said.

He expressed concern that the country had drifted from the values that once held communities together.

The presidential aide urged religious leaders across faiths to prioritise national interest and support the ongoing peace and security efforts of the current administration, adding that further engagements with religious and community leaders would be organised to deepen dialogue on unity and nation-building.

Earlier, Archbishop Onoh stressed that national cohesion remained the foundation for progress and security, drawing from his 13 years of living and working across Northern Nigeria, including Kaduna, Sokoto and Jos.

“Without unity, no progress. If not for cohesion, one would begin to see everything as ‘not our own’. But without Nigeria, even what you call your food, you will not eat it,” he said.

The Archbishop lamented what he described as the growing influence of money and self-interest in national life, urging leaders to return to values of love, sacrifice and service.

Vanguard News Nigeria