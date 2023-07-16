Music: COVID-19 lockdown changed everything for me  – Bola Discovery

By Gabriel Olawale

Outstanding female music minister, Bolanle Oladapo, popularly known as Bola Discovery, said that her journey to stardom has been gradual before COVID-19 lockdown transformed everything beyond imagination.

She disclosed that the lockdown helped in exposing her to many churches and people within and outside the country.

“One of those churches is Citadel Global Community Church formerly known as The later Rain assembly of Pastor Tunde Bakare. I do many virtual programmes with churches and events for individuals now.

God is helping me to manage the changes that come with stardom. I’m still myself though I am more careful about many things now than I was before. I am more conscious and deliberate about how I relate with people because everything I do now matters. It made me more self-conscious. Also, I am busier now than before.

I am a nurse by training. I was working full-time as a Business Development Manager in a medical facility and singing part-term. But now I am into full-term singing

She revealed that the song which took her to stardom was Eki, ” It’s a Yoruba song that means ‘Acknowledge Him.’ Since then, God has been faithful as we move from glory to glory.”

The song was inspired by the Holy Spirit during one of the morning devotions with my band members. It was revealed that we should acknowledge what God does for us from the gift of salvation to the daily benefits we get from Him.

Nothing has really changed. Stardom is just exposure and should not change me from being good to a bad person. Rather, it should make me a better person depending on how it’s being managed or handled. Though it’s possible for some of your friends to assume what’s not based on their beliefs and decide to leave you. But a change in status or level shouldn’t make one feel that one is now far and above everyone. No. My friends, colleagues and family members are still the same for me.

I hope to affect lives positively with my position, connections, money and talent. Also, I would love to help the younger generation that aspire to do what I am doing. Lessons learnt from experience and I am still learning.