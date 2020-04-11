COVID-19: Nigeria needs more testing to tackle pandemic — Onokoya

Kindly Share This Story:

Abimbola Majekodunmi-Onokoya is an American trained nurse and a former Senatorial candidate under the Green Party of Nigeria, GPN before pitching her tent with the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC in the build up to the 2019 governorship election in Ogun State.

In this interview, she sheds light on what Federal and State governments need to do to improve the nation’s health sector, particularly in this crucial period of the rampaging coronavirus pandemic.

Do you think a total lockdown of the country would tackle the spread?

It may be very hard to lockdown Nigeria. I am sure government is looking into how to go about food distribution before embarking on complete shutdown. But how do we go about social distancing with people living in slums, or self-isolation with a family living in one room, or people taking Keke napep or bus when people are supposed to sit or stand 6 feet apart?

What about virus sharing through touch of Naira? Sure we don’t have enough gloves, hand sanitizer and N500 mask for personal protections. I am seriously thinking about average Nigerians; most especially the less privileged. How do we pass information about management of Corona virus?

I believe teachings can be done via radio, TV and social media. Radio should be more focused on as many don’t have power supply. Corona virus teachings should be simple using understandable dialects preferably in Yoruba, Igbo, Hausa and Pidgin English. Teachings should be as simple as “do not panic, stay at home, don’t visit friends and families, wash your hands frequently, use hand sanitizer, do not shake hands, don’t touch your mouth and nose, drink hot water and tea frequently, report fever, uncontrollably cough, sore throats, shortness of breath to nearest state hospital. Do not take chloroquine if not prescribed by Doctor”

What about palliatives?

I strongly believe Nigerians also deserve stimulus package even if it’s between N50, 000 to N100, 000 depending on numbers of 100million adult registered BVN with a budget of N1.5trillion. All adults over 18yrs should go and register for BVN. I believe it’s the right thing to do to save people from hunger and financial problems since they are under movement restrictions caused by this pandemic. In addition to stimulus package, Central Bank of Nigeria need to lower interest rates on loans, cut off VAT, ensure easy access to different loans/grants, lower taxes etc. Low interest on loans, grants and other monetary policies alone can’t help stimulate economy. Small scale businesses should not be left out. To Nigerians, please pay your tax, Americans are benefiting today from 23% from individual taxes and 33% on business taxes every income.

As medical personnel, what do you think the Federal and State Governments should do at this crucial period of Coronavirus?

I don’t think we have enough testing kits in Nigeria. I can say categorically that we are not testing enough people as it is. Nigeria government needs to get more testing kits that can give results within 8hours. Can you believe we only have only seven labs in the entire country? Total closure is what we need just as Chinese locked down Wuhan for weeks but with the level of poverty in Nigeria, many people may die from the hunger, poverty, even before the virus.

How optimistic about the ability of our health system to handle this pandemic?

I have seen some state governments trying to refurbish the old hospitals that are not where the world is with health care. Good qualitative health care is not cheap; it is not a joke anywhere in the world. The less privileged need affordable health insurance, but my question is, do they know about health insurance? Is it affordable for them?

Is there awareness campaigns? These statistics are best indicators that much needed to be done. Firstly, program like Universal Health care funded by World Bank should help in fast tracking levels of healthcare. Yes, we can then have world class hospitals in different parts of Nigeria.

We can do it, we are the best black doctors in America, and 70% of black doctors in the US are Nigerians. We also have well trained Nigerian nurse practitioners and registered nurses in the US. We have the logistics, the national assembly, state governors and the presidency need to come together and think about building world class hospitals in partnership with private sectors. For a start in every state in Nigeria we need at least two world class hospitals.

What personal attitudes should people change or adopt at this time?

We are all aware that Nigerian healthcare system is not at par with world standards. Therefore, if we people don’t combat the spread of this pandemic then it will soon overwhelm our hospitals. For instance, if we compare developed countries like Italy where healthcare services have been overwhelmed and even the President had to agree that despite their advanced healthcare system, they are unable to solve the solution.

It is a deadly disease as that country recorded high deaths within a day. These statistics should make Nigerians rethink their living patterns. However, we are all Africans and we are characterized by greetings, family get together among other social norms. We should first of all avoid such norms or values at this time so as to curb spread of COVID 19. In addition, we can have a total lock down if the spread isn’t controlled.

If you had the opportunity, what changes would you bring into the health sector?

The first would be better healthcare to all citizens regardless of class. My dream for healthcare in Nigeria is for us to have the best health care system in the whole of Africa. Even if it’s not in the whole of Africa, at least the western part; let’s turn Nigeria to Mecca of healthcare.

World class healthcare system has to do with expertise, equipment as well as staffing of hospitals. I am hoping that so much attention will be centred on healthcare now that Coronavirus has hit the entire world and no one can escape from Nigeria to London, Dubai, India or America.

In Nigeria, we need to get our priority right. The cost of running government is too high. Why do we need to buy Toyota Camry for Senators or housing allowances in a country that is struggling to pay minimum monthly wage of N30,000.

Most United State Senators and Representatives make an annual salary of $174,000. Those in leadership make a bit more. For example, the speaker of the House makes $223,500 and majority and minority leaders in the House and Senate make $193,400. Why do we pay so much money to our Senators and Reps in Nigeria?

I hope at the end of this pandemic, Nigeria will take a serious look at its healthcare and educational systems. Doctors, Nurses and Teachers/Lecturers must be well paid without owing them monthly salaries. They need their rewards on earth just like the politicians. I hope this corona virus has taught us many lessons. Such lessons should bring a meaningful change to health care system in Nigeria.

I have once contested for Ogun Central Senate in 2019; I truly wish to be on ground to help my people first. Despite my actual location my heart and mind are always in Nigeria. As they say; East or West, home is best. I have businesses and charity organisations in Nigeria. My advice for political establishments in Nigeria is to encourage Diasporas that are reaching out with helping hands to input their knowledge from the western world.

How would you describe the leadership style of Nigeria’s government?

I am sorry but honestly Nigeria leadership style has failed. We have money to start proper healthcare. It has been a challenge to prioritise projects. Nigerian leaders are not focusing on meaningful projects; it is dawning on everyone now with this crisis to fix Nigeria. Inflation has hit most economies due to COVID-19. If the situation persist will it be possible for a common Nigerian who depend on hand to mouth to survive? Nigeria needs to quickly look at other mineral resources. Crude may drop to $10 per barrel when we planned our budget at $57/barrel.

I believe we are the most endowed nation in the world with mineral resources, what are we doing with them? Gold is sold for $32/kilogram, bitumen, iron ore, lithium among others, just name it. It is high time for Nigerians to start looking on who we are giving power to. It should not be about political parties anymore, Nigerians should focus on who is running for power; let us ask questions on their plans to solve problems.

Let’s enact laws that forbid politicians from missing national political debates. Nigeria needs to go back to drawing table; all hands must be on deck. Projects must have time frame. We don’t even have plans for next week when leaders in UAE are already planning for 30yrs. It’s all about leadership.

Vanguard

