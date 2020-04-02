Covid-19: Dangote donate 500 bedded isolation facility to Kano

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello – Abuja

Business mogul and President of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote has donated a 500 bedded isolation facility to Kano State government as part of his contribution to the fight against coronavirus pandemic in the state.

The 500 bedded isolation facility arrived the state on Thursday which led to the commencement of the construction of the isolation center at the 15,000 capacity Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano.

The Kano State Ministry for Health, Information Officer, Hadiza Namadi stated this in a statement made available to newsmen in the state on Thursday.

Namadi said, “In fulfilment of the promise made by the President of Dangote Group, Alh. Aliko Dangote, to establish 600-bed Isolation Center at Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano, equipment for 500 beds have arrived the venue today Thursday as construction has commenced in earnest.

“A committee, chaired by the state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa, has already being formed on the establishment of the Sani Abacha Stadium Covid-19 Isolation Center to determine how the center will function including issues on water and power supply and waste disposal.

“Members of the Committee include Commissioner of Youth and Sports Development, Alh. Kabir Lakwaya, Commissioner of Works, Alh. Magaji Mu’azu, Executive Secretary, Primary Healthcare Management Board, Dr. Tijjani, Permanent Secretary Ministry of Health, Dr. Amina Abdullahi Umar, and representative from Dangote Foundation.

“The Health Commissioner and other members of the committee have inspected the ongoing construction at the Sani Abacha Stadium site,” Namadi said.

Recall that Governor Ganduje had at the weekend during the inauguration of a 38-man fund raising committee on Covid-19 announced plans by Dangote to support the state with 600 bedded isolation facility.

In a related development, Namadi said the ministry had also received donation from El- Hage and Medicus Industries.

Items donated include Hand Gloves, Hand Sanitizer, Hypo, Digital Thermometer, Shampoo, Antiseptic Disinfectant, Multi Purpose Soap and Face Mask among others.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: