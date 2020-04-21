Borno’s 44 suspected COVID-19 cases test negative

Kindly Share This Story:

The Borno State Deputy Governor, Alhaji Umar Kadafur, said on Tuesday 44 suspected cases of COVID-19 in the state have tested negative for the disease.

He stated this at the maiden daily briefing of the state High Powered Committee on COVID-19.

Kadafur, who is also the chairman of the committee, said the results of two other suspected cases are still being awaited.

According to him, the state now has three cases comprising the first index case and the person that contracted it from him, while the third was an indigene of the state from Lagos.

“The case was intercepted in Gombe where he was tested and confirmed positive for coronavirus. He is now at the isolation centre,” the deputy governor said.

Kadafur said the committee had so far tracked 104 persons of interest who had been placed under observation.

He commended the support and commitment of partners in the fight against the pandemic and urged residents of the state to ensure personal hygiene and other measures being encouraged by experts to contain the disease. (NAN)

