By Lawani Mikairu

The Chinese national suspected of Coronavirus infection that was intercepted late Monday night at Muritala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, has tested negative to the virus.

The test result was confirmed to Vanguard by the Regional Manager of Muritala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

Recall the Chinese national, who was coughing vigorously, arrived at the airport aboard Ethiopian Airlines. He was immediately intercepted by airport officials who handed him over to Port Health personnel.

The Port Health personnel transferred him to the quarantine centre at Yaba, Lagos, where he underwent tests and observation.

The test results were being awaited by the Muritala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, officials till Tuesday night, when it finally came out.

Earlier, while confirming the interception of the Chinese national, the Regional Manager of Muritala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, Mrs. Victoria Shinaba, told Vanguard that she was awaiting the results of the tests on the Chinese from Lagos State government.

Shinaba said: ” Yes, yesterday evening (we intercepted a Chinese national). We are still expecting the test result from Lagos State.”

