Three to die by hanging in Zaria

By Ibrahim Hassan

Three persons have been sentenced to death by hanging for criminal conspiracy and armed robbery by the Kaduna State High Court 1 sitting at Dogarawa Sabon Gari Zaria.

Those convicted by the Court were Jimoh Abdullahi, Ali Abdullahi and Na Malama, all residents of Sabon Gari Zaria of Kaduna State.

While delivering judgement, Justice Mannir Muhammad Ladan said the convicts were found guilty of criminal conspiracy under section 97 PC and armed robbery under section 6.(2) and Federal Government law 2005 punishable under section1 (2) (9).

The case which began in 2017 came to an end following their conviction to death by hanging.

