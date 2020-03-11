Video: Suspected thieves burgle ATM in Uniosun

Kindly Share This Story:

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The authority of the Osun State University on Wednesday disclosed that some suspected thieves broke into a new generation bank Automated Teller Machine (ATM) in the school main campus in Osogbo.

It was gathered that the ATM gallery was forcefully broken by some unknown persons in the early hours of Wednesday.

Students abandoned the gallery having heard about the report with a view to avoid becoming a casualty.

The incident was however reported to the school authority who delegated officials to visit the scene.

A statement issued by the School’s Public Relations officer, Mr Ademola Adesoji disclosed stated that the school authority has visited the venue of the incident and ascertain the level of damage on the ATM machine.

READ ALSO: Kwara police launch manhunt for ATM thieves

He said the matter has also been reported to the police for further investigation.

The statement reads, “We received a report of the breaking into one of the ATMs on the main campus of the University earlier today by unknown persons. We have visited the ATM gallery and hereby confirm the incident. We have since reported the case at the nearest police station.

The security agencies have already commenced investigation.

We hereby implore everyone to be calm and continue with their normal activities. The management of the University is committed and will continue to be committed to the safety of the lives and properties of its stakeholders on all our campuses”.

Similarly, the state Police Public Relations Officer Folasade Odoro said the matter is being investigated with a view to bringing the culprit to justice.

Thieves allegedly rob ATM overnight in UniOsun.pic.twitter.com/gUxC9nPsK5 — Laila Ijeoma | Lailasnews.com (@LailaIjeoma) March 11, 2020

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story: