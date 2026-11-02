Sultan Turbans two sons, Murtala Dan’Iyan as Dallatun Sokoto

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

SOKOTO — The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has conferred traditional titles on two of his sons, Alhaji Murtala Abdulkadir Dan’Iyan Jarman Sokoto and 10 other distinguished Nigerians in recognition of their contributions to humanity and community development.

The ceremony, held on Sunday at the Sultan’s Palace in Sokoto, also witnessed the turbaning of two biological sons of the Sultan. Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq was turbaned Sarkin Dawakin Tsakar Gida, while Alhaji Shehu Abubakar received the title of Fagacin Sokoto.

The event marked the climax of a three-day programme organised by friends, associates and well-wishers of the new Dallatun Sokoto to celebrate his elevation into the traditional institution of the Sokoto Caliphate.

It attracted traditional rulers, politicians, senior government officials, Islamic scholars, business executives and community leaders from within and outside Nigeria.

Among those honoured were Alhaji Abubakar Hussain, who received the title of Sarkin Bai; Alhaji Aminu Isa-Buhari, Danmalikin Sokoto; Professor Mansur Ibrahim, Danmasanin Sokoto; and Professor Ishaq Oloyede, Kuliyan Sokoto.

Others were Dr Peter Igoh, Kakakin Daular Usmaniya; Representative Almustapha Rabah, Bauran Sokoto; Dr Balarabe Kakale, Wakilin Makarantar Daular Usmaniya; Alhaji Bello Abbas, Wakilin Tarihin Daular Usmaniya; and Alhaji Gandi Umar, Sarkin Galmar Sarkin Musulmi.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Sultan described the turbaning as a historic occasion organised by the Sultanate Council to recognise individuals whose contributions and achievements in their respective fields had distinguished them as worthy ambassadors of the Caliphate.

He said the traditional institution would continue to recognise and honour sons and daughters of the Caliphate who demonstrated commitment, integrity and outstanding performance in their various endeavours.

The monarch, however, reminded the new title holders that their elevation should not be regarded merely as a ceremonial honour but as a call to greater service and responsibility to their communities and society.

He urged them to remain their brothers’ keepers, promote peace, unity and peaceful coexistence, and offer constructive ideas to strengthen harmonious relationships within the Caliphate, Sokoto State and Nigeria.

In separate interviews after the ceremony, prominent personalities described the new Dallatun Sokoto as humble, honest and trustworthy, citing his philanthropic activities and readiness to assist people across religious, ethnic and social divides.

A father figure and mentor to the new title holder, Alhaji Umarun Kwabo AA Jarman Sokoto, described him as loyal, humble and dependable, saying his commitment to the service of God and humanity had earned him the confidence of those around him.

“I am optimistic that Dallatun Sokoto, Alhaji Murtala Abdulkadir Dan’Iyan Jarman Sokoto, will wear the shoes and crown in the service of God and humanity,” Kwabo said.

He expressed confidence that his protégé would sustain the values of service, loyalty and compassion associated with the traditional institution.

Also speaking, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Alhaji Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi, Katukan Sokoto, described the new Dallatun Sokoto as a trustworthy and loyal personality whose humanitarian activities had demonstrated his worthiness for the title.

Dingyadi said the honour was well deserved, adding that his consistent commitment to philanthropy and community service had earned him widespread admiration and made his elevation a source of pride to the people of Sokoto State.

The ceremony highlighted the role of the Sokoto Caliphate’s traditional institution in recognising contributions to society and encouraging service, unity and community development.