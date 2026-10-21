Police arrest 11 suspects for cultism, ATM fraud in Kogi

Recover 59 ATM cards, two motorcycles, weapons

By Boluwaji Obahopo, Lokoja

The Kogi State Police Command has arrested 11 suspects over alleged cultism and ATM card-swapping fraud in Itobe, Ofu Local Government Area, and Idah, respectively.

The police also recovered 59 ATM cards belonging to different banks, two motorcycles, an axe, a cutlass and a vehicle allegedly used by the suspected fraudsters.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Naziru Bello Kankarofi, disclosed this on Wednesday in Lokoja, saying the arrests followed intelligence gathering and surveillance operations targeting suspected criminal activities in the state.

He said eight suspected cultists were arrested on October 17, 2026, at a location behind Government Secondary School, Itobe, while three suspected ATM fraudsters were apprehended in Idah on October 20.

According to the police, operatives of the Itobe Division, working with local auxiliary forces and community leaders, raided the location at about 5.45 p.m., arresting seven adults and a 14-year-old boy.

The suspects were identified as Mutari Ahmed, 26; Mohammed Tairu, 21; Audu Moses Yahaya, 27; Peter Vincent, 28; Progress Aminu, 21; Wisdom Friday, 21; Gabriel Enema, 22; and a minor whose name was withheld.

The command said preliminary investigations indicated that the suspects had gathered to appoint a leader for a local cult group. It added that some of them allegedly admitted membership of the Aro-Baga Vikings and Aiye confraternities.

The police described the arrests as significant, citing intelligence reports of planned violent clashes between rival cult groups in Itobe and Ejule communities, allegedly fuelled by longstanding rivalries, territorial disputes and reprisal attacks.

It said security measures had been strengthened to prevent violence, protect residents and commuters, and address reported threats of reprisals against security personnel and facilities.

The case has been transferred to the Violent Crime Response Unit for further investigation, including efforts to apprehend fleeing suspects and identify other persons allegedly connected to the groups.

Three arrested over ATM card-swapping fraud

In a separate operation, the police arrested three men suspected of involvement in ATM card-swapping fraud in Idah.

The suspects were identified as Philip Akiola, 50; Ojo Thomas, 56; and Abdulrauf Suleiman, 48.

The command said their arrest followed surveillance launched after a complaint filed on May 19, 2026, by a victim who reportedly lost N1.5 million from his bank account after his ATM card was swapped.

The police said operatives recovered 59 ATM cards belonging to different banks and a vehicle allegedly used in the operation.

Preliminary investigations indicated that the suspects had allegedly operated the scheme for more than a year, targeting unsuspecting customers at automated teller machines.

According to the command, the alleged method involved one suspect observing a victim’s personal identification number (PIN) while another created a distraction, allowing them to swap the victim’s card. The suspects would then allegedly use the captured card and PIN to access the victim’s bank account.

The police said the suspects reportedly told investigators that an individual identified as “Sunday”, who was said to be abroad, introduced them to the scheme.

Their alleged operations primarily targeted ATM users at branches of First Bank, Union Bank and United Bank for Africa within their area of operation, the command added.

The case is being transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department in Lokoja for further investigation.

The police advised residents to shield their PINs when using ATMs, decline unsolicited assistance and ensure they retrieve their own cards before leaving the machines.

It also urged anyone who suspects an ATM card swap to contact their bank immediately to block the card and report the incident to the police.

The command said investigations into both cases were ongoing, adding that all suspects would be treated in accordance with the law and presumed innocent until proven guilty by a court of competent jurisdiction.