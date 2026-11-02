Adesina, Sanusi, Otti to lead African prosperity talks

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

Former President of the African Development Bank, Dr Akinwumi Adesina; Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II; and Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, are among prominent African leaders expected to attend a conference in Abuja on November 3 to discuss strategies for building a prosperous, resilient and inclusive African economy.

The second edition of the Oxford Global Think Tank Leadership Conference will bring together leaders from government, business, technology, finance and civil society to examine leadership, institutional reforms, technological innovation and investment opportunities capable of driving sustainable economic growth across the continent.

According to a statement issued on Monday by the Conference Media Adviser, Comrade Chris Isiguzo, Adesina, who is also Executive Chairman of the Global Africa Investment Summit, will deliver the keynote address.

Sanusi and the Founder of ANAP Foundation, Atedo Peterside, will serve as co-chairs of the conference.

The event, themed, “Leadership for a Prosperous Future,” will examine major issues shaping Africa’s development, including the growing influence of artificial intelligence, changing global power relations, demographic shifts and emerging economic challenges.

Other personalities expected at the conference include the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr Bosun Tijani; Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim; Executive Vice President of Afreximbank, Dr Kanayo Awani; Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Dr Emomotimi Agama; and Chief Executive Officer of Flutterwave, Gbenga Agboola.

The discussions will focus on three key areas: resilience, innovation and dynamism.

Participants are expected to explore ways of strengthening African institutions, mobilising investment capital, improving productivity and expanding economic opportunities across different sectors.

The conference will also feature discussions on artificial intelligence, the unveiling of an AI report and the launch of an AI Virtual Centre.

An exhibition showcasing emerging technologies and their potential applications in Africa’s development will also form part of the programme.

The organisers said the conference was designed to move beyond discussions of Africa’s economic potential to identifying practical steps and partnerships that could strengthen institutions, improve productive capacity and promote inclusive economic growth.

“Africa’s future will be shaped by the quality of leadership and the choices its institutions and leaders make today,” the organisers said.

The conference, hosted by the Oxford Global Think Tank, founded by Ms Arunma Oteh, will hold at the Congress Hall of Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., followed by a cocktail reception.

The Oxford Global Think Tank is an independent, non-governmental and non-partisan organisation focused on research and dialogue on development, as well as supporting public and private sector leaders in developing policy ideas and strengthening institutions.