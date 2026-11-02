LP chieftain Arabambi sues CCB over Obi’s asset declaration

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA – A chieftain of the Labour Party (LP), Chief Abayomi Arabambi, has dragged the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) to court over its alleged refusal to release the certified true copy of the asset declaration form submitted by the presidential candidate of the National Democratic Party (NDC), Mr. Peter Obi.

Also listed as 2nd to 4th Respondents in the suit, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/2504/2026 and filed before the Federal High Court in Abuja, are the Chairman of the CCB, the Senate President, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

The plaintiff, through his team of lawyers led by Mr. Oshoke Asimegbe, told the court that, in two separate letters dated August 31 and October 8, 2026, he requested the CCB, in line with the provisions of the Freedom of Information Act, 2011, to furnish him with details of the assets declared by the NDC candidate.

According to the plaintiff, he specifically asked for the asset declaration particulars and all documents attached to the Asset Declaration Form that Obi submitted to the CCB in 2006, before he was sworn in as Governor of Anambra State, and in 2014, when he left office.

Obi served as governor under the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) from March 17, 2006 to March 17, 2014.

Arabambi, who described himself as a Nigerian citizen and a registered voter in Ogun State, said the legal action is predicated on his rights under the 1999 Constitution, as amended, which he said were breached by the CCB’s refusal to accede to his FOI request.

He is praying the court for a declaration that his letters, which were duly received by the CCB, constitute a valid request for access to the information and official records he sought pursuant to the FOI Act, 2011.

The applicant further wants a declaration that both the Senate President and the Speaker of the House of Representatives (3rd and 4th Respondents) are under a constitutional obligation to stipulate the terms and conditions for access to the official documents he requested, and that “the refusal and failure of the 3rd and 4th Respondents to set any terms and conditions for the release of the requested documents despite the Applicant’s letters to the 3rd and 4th Respondents dated 31st August, 2026 and October, 2026 is a refusal and a dereliction to perform a legal duty.”

He also seeks: “A declaration that the refusal and failure of the 3rd and 4th Respondents to set any terms and conditions for the release of the official documents requested by the Applicant vide the Applicant’s letters to the 1st and 2nd Respondents dated 31st August, 2026 and October, 2026, despite the Applicant’s letters dated 31st August, 2026 and 8th October, 2026 to the 3rd and 4th Respondents, make the Respondents, and particularly the 1st and 2nd Respondents, under a legal obligation to grant the Applicant access to the requested official documents, as the law makes no room for vacuum or lacuna.

“A declaration that the reasons adduced by the 1st and 2nd Respondents vide their letter dated 17th September, 2026, but received on 25th September, 2026, as the reasons for refusing the Applicant’s request for access to the certified true copies of the Asset Declaration Forms of Peter Obi Gregory are unlawful and invalid, and contrary to the spirit and letters of the Freedom of Information Act, 2011 and the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended.

“An order of Mandamus compelling the 1st and 2nd Respondents to forthwith release the requested documents to the Applicant in performance of their statutory/public duty by granting the Applicant access to the information and certified true copies of the records/documents requested in the Applicant’s letters of 31st August, 2026 and 8th October, 2026.

“An order of Mandamus compelling the 1st and 2nd Respondents to furnish the Applicant with certified true copies of all the Asset Declaration Forms of Mr. Peter Obi Gregory that he submitted to the 1st and 2nd Respondents, as captured in the Applicant’s letters of 31st August, 2026 and 8th October, 2026.

“An order of Mandamus compelling the 1st and 2nd Respondents to furnish the Applicant with certified true copies of all the documents attached to the Asset Declaration Forms of Peter Obi Gregory, which he submitted to the 1st and 2nd Respondents in 2006 and 2014, prior to when he was sworn in as Governor of Anambra State and when he left office as Governor of Anambra State in 2014.

“An order of Mandamus compelling the 3rd and 4th Respondents to forthwith set out terms and conditions to guide the public on how to apply for disclosure of information from asset declaration forms deposited with the Respondents.”

Likewise, he seeks “an order of court pursuant to section 25 of the Freedom of Information Act, 2011 directing the disclosure of the requested information where this Honourable Court finds that the Respondents are not authorized to deny access, having no reasonable grounds for denying access, or that the public interest in disclosure outweighs the interest served by withholding it.”

Meanwhile, no date has been fixed for the hearing of the matter.