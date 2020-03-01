MTV Base Behind The Story: I had no idea what I wanted to do —VJ Ehiz

Kindly Share This Story:

On the latest episode of MTV Base Behind The Story, popular media personality and MTV Base VJ, Ehiz Okoeguale, sat with host, Sammy Walsh, to talk about his background, relationships and how winning MTV Base VJ Search changed the course of his life.

In the episode, Ehiz, who used to go by the name Super Slim or Special Slim, admitted that while in secondary school, he was actively involved in entertainment and used to host events like the social nights, picnics, end of the year party, school dance competitions and other events.

The VJ also gave fans more than a glimpse of his life before he won the MTV base VJ search and how his life has changed since 2013. In this edition of ‘Behind The Story’, Ehiz, revealed among other things, that he was a radio presenter in Abuja and had no intention of becoming a professional TV presenter.

In his words, “I literally had no idea of what I wanted to do, which really scared me”. Ehiz also shared some exclusive stories about his early days at MTV and the challenges he faced while building his brand and growing in the industry.

Vanguard News

