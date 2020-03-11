Mbappe tests negative for coronavirus, could face Dortmund

Kindly Share This Story:

Kylian Mbappe tested negative for coronavirus and has resumed training with Paris Saint-Germain, the club said on Wednesday, just hours before their Champions League match with Dortmund.

The France striker is suffering from a sore throat, the club said. He had missed two training sessions with a fever but is likely to be in the squad for the round-of-16 second leg.

The match will be played behind closed doors at the Parc des Princes.

“We have to wait and decide,” Paris coach Thomas Tuchel had told PSG TV on Tuesday.

PSG trail Borussia Dortmund 2-1.

The club also said on Wednesday that central defender Thiago Silva has not recovered from injury and will miss the game.

In another news, Chilean football stars Alexis Sanchez and Arturo Vidal will be quarantined when they return to their home country from Europe, Chile’s health minister said on Tuesday.

The players, who are signed to European clubs, are to feature in a World Cup qualifier this month. They are due to fly first to Uruguay for a World Cup qualifier on March 26 and then to Chile to face Colombia.

Italy announced a quarantine and advised against all but non-essential travel until April 3 after its death toll from coronavirus jumped by 168 to 631 this week.

“We do not make any distinction by people’s profession because nobody is immune to this virus and indeed the quarantine determined today for Italy applies to everyone,” said Health Minister Jaime Mañalich, according to local news website Emol.

