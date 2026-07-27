Ballon d’Or 2026 power rankings: Kane leads race as key dates, shortlist timeline emerge

The race for the 2026 Ballon d’Or has intensified following the conclusion of the FIFA World Cup, with England captain Harry Kane leading the latest power rankings ahead of the official shortlist announcement.

The award will recognise the best-performing footballer over the 2025-26 European season, with performances from August 1, 2025, to July 31, 2026, taken into account.

France Football is expected to unveil the 30-man shortlist in August before the winner is crowned at the Ballon d’Or ceremony in October.

Spain’s World Cup triumph has reshaped the rankings, with several of its stars climbing into contention. However, Kane remains the player to beat after another remarkable campaign.

1. Harry Kane (Bayern Munich)

The England striker tops the rankings after an extraordinary season in which he scored 73 goals and added eight assists. Kane won the Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal and DFL-Supercup with Bayern Munich, while also netting six times to help England reach the World Cup semi-finals. His consistency throughout the campaign makes him the current favourite for the Golden Ball.

2. Lamine Yamal (Barcelona)

Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal remains one of the strongest contenders after winning the World Cup, La Liga and the Spanish Super Cup. The teenager contributed 26 goals and 21 assists during the season, although some observers believe he lacked defining moments in Spain’s biggest World Cup matches.

3. Lionel Messi (Inter Miami)

At 39, Messi has once again forced his way into Ballon d’Or contention. The Argentine legend inspired Inter Miami to the MLS Cup, finishing the season with 44 goals and 30 assists before scoring eight goals and providing four assists during Argentina’s run to the World Cup final.

4. Michael Olise (Bayern Munich)

Olise has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign at Bayern Munich. The French winger registered 26 goals and an impressive 41 assists while helping the club win three domestic trophies. He also produced a record-breaking seven assists during France’s run to the World Cup semi-finals.

5. Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid)

Although Real Madrid ended the season without a major trophy, Mbappe enjoyed another prolific campaign, scoring 58 goals and providing 14 assists. The France captain also claimed the World Cup Golden Boot after finishing as the tournament’s top scorer with 10 goals.

6. Rodri (Manchester City)

Rodri’s Ballon d’Or hopes have been revived following Spain’s World Cup success. After battling injury problems for much of the club season, the Manchester City midfielder was outstanding in North America and was named the tournament’s Best Player.

7. Ousmane Dembele (Paris Saint-Germain)

The reigning Ballon d’Or winner has slipped down the rankings despite helping Paris Saint-Germain win the Champions League, Ligue 1 and several other trophies. Injuries disrupted parts of his season, while France’s semi-final exit dented his chances of retaining the award.

8. Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Haaland scored another remarkable 58 goals while helping Manchester City win the FA Cup and Carabao Cup. He also inspired Norway to their first World Cup quarter-final appearance since 1998, scoring seven goals during the tournament.

9. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Paris Saint-Germain)

The Georgian winger played a crucial role in PSG’s Champions League triumph, delivering several decisive performances in the knockout rounds. However, Georgia’s failure to qualify for the World Cup has significantly weakened his Ballon d’Or prospects.

10. Pau Cubarsi (Barcelona)

The biggest new entrant into the top 10 is Barcelona defender Pau Cubarsi. The 19-year-old emerged as one of the revelations of the World Cup, helping Spain concede just one goal en route to the title and winning the tournament’s Best Young Player award.

When will the Ballon d’Or shortlist be announced?

France Football is expected to announce the official 30-man shortlist in August 2026, with voting to follow before the Ballon d’Or winner is crowned at the annual ceremony in October.

As things stand, Harry Kane leads the race, but with Spain’s World Cup heroes and established stars such as Lionel Messi, Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappe still in contention, the battle for football’s biggest individual honour remains wide open.

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