Man gets 9 months imprisonment for breaking Jeep windshield

A Magistrates’ Court in Ikorodu, Lagos State, on Friday sentenced an unemployed man, Tunde Olushola, to nine months imprisonment with hard labour for breaking a Hyundai Creta Jeep windshield.

Magistrate A.R. Onilogbo, sentenced Olushola based on the convict’s confession and evidence that broke the windshield of a Hyundai Creta Jeep worth N295,000 belonging to one Sulaimon Rasaq.

Onilogbo did not give the convict an option to pay any fine.

The police charged Olushola with criminal damage to property.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, ASP Gbemileke Agoi told the court that the convict committed the offence on March 13, at about 3 p.m. at Ajegunle Ikorodu road in Ikorodu, Lagos state.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 339 and punishable under Section 340 of criminal law of Lagos State, 2015 as amended.

Meanwhile, a 38-year-old man, Rasak Ibrahim, on Friday appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged theft of N372,000 and a Tecno phone.

The unemployed man, who resides at 25, Agaraeu St., Isale Eko, Lagos, allegedly stole the money and phone from one Mrs Nkechi Ugwu.

The defendant is facing charges of conspiracy and stealing but he pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Insp. Innocent Odugbo, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Jan. 15 at Ipodo area of Ikeja.

Odugbo alleged that defendant stole the phone worth N27,800 from Ugwu’s shop and used it to transfer money from her bank account.

The prosecutor also alleged that the defendant and his accomplice, now at large, hacked into Ugwu’s bank account through her phone.

“They transferred N370,000 to different accounts and purchased N2,000 airtime to two different phone numbers,’’ he told the court.

Odugbo said that one of the numbers the defendant sent airtime into was tracked and that led to his arrest.

According to him, the offences contravene Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs S. K. Matepo, admitted the defendant to N200,000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

Matepo adjourned the case until April 6 for mention. (NAN)

