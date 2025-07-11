Man jailed 3 months for stealing 7 chickens

AI-generated image for illustration

An Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court, on Friday, sentenced a 22-year-old man, Sunday Gmaed, to three months’ imprisonment for stealing seven chickens valued at N57,000.



Chief Magistrate Kehinde Awosika sentenced the defendant after he pleaded guilty and begged for leniency.



Awosika, however, gave the convict an option of a N30,000 fine.



Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp Elijah Adejare, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on June 28 at about 9:30 a.m. in Ado-Ekiti.



Elijah said the defendant stole seven chickens valued at N57,000 belonging to the complainant, Olaniyi Olasehinde.

He explained that the defendant stole the chickens from the complainant’s poultry farm located at Odo village on Ilawe road in Ado-Ekiti.

He said that the defendant cut the poultry net to access the seven chickens and strangled them.

According to him, the offence contravened Section 302(1) (a) of the Criminal Law of Ekiti State, 2021.

Gmaed, who was first arraigned on July 2 on a charge of stealing, pleaded not guilty and was granted bail in the sum of N20,000 with one surety in like sum.

The defendant, on July 11, the adjourned date, changed his plea by pleading guilty and begged for leniency.